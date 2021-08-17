Local Sports 8-17-2021

Alabama is ranked number one in the AP Top 25 College Football Preseason Poll. The Crimson Tide will be seeking their seventh national championship under head coach Nick Saban. Oklahoma is second followed by Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia. Rounding out the top ten are Texas A & M, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and North Carolina. Wisconsin is 12th, Indiana is 17th, Iowa is 18th and Penn State is 19th.

The Nebraska volleyball team will start the season ranked number five in the AVCA Preseason Poll. The Huskers finished the 2020-21 campaign with a record of 16-3 and reached an NCAA Regional final. Texas is ranked number one in the preseason poll followed by Wisconsin, Kentucky, Washington and Nebraska. Rounding out the top ten are Florida, Minnesota, Purdue, Pittsburgh and Baylor. Ohio State is 11th and Penn State is 12th.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team has been picked by the leagues coaches to finish 12th out of 14 teams in the Big Ten Conference this year. Penn State was the top choice followed by Rutgers, Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin. Nebraska’s Dakota Chan, Eleanor Dale and Reagan Raabe earned spots on the Big Ten Players to Watch List.

Delano Banton’s decision to enter the 2021 NBA Draft after playing one season at Nebraska has paid off. Banton has signed a two year, 2.5 million dollar contract with the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors picked Banton with the 46th pick in this year’s draft. Banton started 22 of 27 games for the Huskers in 2020-2021, averaging 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steal per game. Banton joins Isaiah Roby as Huskers currently in the NBA. Roby started 34 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season, averaging 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in just over 23 minutes per game.

The Nebraska baseball team has picked up an outfielder from Canada. Matt Evans committed to the Huskers last night. He is the third commitment from Canada in the last three years for the Huskers. The centerfielder is the fifth commitment in Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class.

The high school football season begins Friday night as Hastings High host Lincoln Northstar. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm. In the other games, Blue Hill will play at Cross County. We’ll broadcast the Blue Hill game on The Breeze 94.5 and platteriverpreps.com Schuyler is at Sandy Creek and Homer is at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. Adams Central and St. Cecilia will kickoff the season on August 27th.

ROYALS> Salvador Perez drove in the winning run with a two out single in the eighth inning to give the Kansas City Royals a 7-6 victory over the Houston Astro’s last night. The same two teams play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NFL> Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose business empire recently expanded to minority ownership of sports teams and partnerships in fast-food franchises, will soon be in the footwear business. Mahomes tweeted Monday about the imminent release of his first signature shoe, the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX, through Adidas. He announced that “go time,” or the release date, for the shoe is Aug. 23.