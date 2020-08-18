Local Sports 8-18-2020

Pre season workouts are underway for the Hastings College football team. The Broncos finished 2-8 last year, 1-8 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Despite the COVID 19 pandemic, Hastings head coach Tony Harper is confident the season will get started on time. The Broncos are also trying to break in new offensive coordinator John Grinde, who took over for Clint Head during the offseason. Head is now the Athletic Director and head football coach at St. Cecilia. Hastings will open the season on September 12th at home against Dakota Wesleyan.

The high school sports season gets underway this week. The Adams Central softball team will play in the North Platte Triangular on Thursday with North Platte and Gering. Hastings High will open up on Saturday at the Beatrice Triangular. The St. Cecilia softball team will play on Saturday at the Freeman Triangular. The Hastings High football team will play Lincoln Northstar on Friday at Secrest Field in Lincoln. Gametime will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm. The Blue Hill football team will also be in action on Friday by hosting Cross County. We’ll have the game on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.

ROYALS> Nelson Cruz homered twice as the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 last night in Minneapolis. In his past 16 games against the Royals, Cruz is hitting .482 with 13 home runs and 26 rbi’s. Kansas City is now 9-14 on the season and will play host to Cincinnati beginning at 7:05pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze” KLIQ 94.5FM.

CHIEFS> The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday they would limit attendance for early season games to 22% of stadium capacity, or about 16-thousand fans because of the COVID 19 pandemic. The Chiefs said they would adjust attendance at home games later in the season depending on conditions. The Chiefs have had crowds less than 16-thousand at Arrowhead Stadium in their history. They had 11,902 fans for a game against the New York Jets in December of 1982 and they had 11,377 fans for a game against the Denver Broncos in December of 1983.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs yesterday, Denver beat Utah 135-125, Toronto stopped Brooklyn 134-110, Boston knocked off Philadelphia 109-101 and the LA Clippers beat Dallas 118-110. Denver, Toronto, Boston and the Clippers lead their respective series 1-0.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs last night, Tampa Bay beat Columbus 2-1, Colorado rolled past Arizona 7-1, Boston got by Carolina 4-3 and St. Louis beat Vancouver 3-1. Tampa Bay, Colorado and Boston lead their series three games to one. The St. Louis/Vancouver series is tied at two games apiece.