Local Sports 8-18-2021

We are just a day away from the start of the high school sports season. Competition in cross country, football, softball, girl’s golf, boy’s tennis and volleyball can begin tomorrow. The Adams Central softball team will play in the North Platte Triangular tomorrow with Gering. The Hastings High softball team will play at Northwest. The Hastings High football team opens the season on Friday by host Lincoln Northstar. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:45pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM. Other “week zero” games will have Blue Hill playing at Cross County. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5. Schuyler is at Sandy Creek and Homer is at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. Adams Central will open the season next Friday at Holdrege. St. Cecilia opens the season next week against Wilber Clatonia.

The team that won the Mid South Regional baseball tournament at Duncan Field earlier this month has been eliminated from the Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina. Dubuque County of Iowa lost to Honolulu of Hawaii 9-2 last night. Honolulu will play Idaho Falls at 1:00pm this afternoon in the championship game.

The Hastings Little Leaguers will play Toms River of New Jersey tomorrow in the first round of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. First pitch will be at 4:00pm. You can see it on ESPN.

ROYALS> Daniel Lynch allowed one run over seven innings as the Kansas City Royals got by Houston 3-1 last night. Lynch allowed only four hits and three walks while striking out five. The same two teams play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> The Sacramento Kings won the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The Kings routed the Boston Celtics 100-67 in the championship game last night. Louis King scored 21 points for the Kings. It was Sacramento’s first summer league title since 2014.

NFL> Tim Tebow’s attempt to return to the NFL as a tight end after years of playing quarterback is over. Jacksonville released the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner yesterday. Tebow hadn’t played football since the 2015 NFL Preseason and has spent the past six years working as a broadcaster on the SEC Network and working on his professional baseball career.

The San Francisco 49ers have released quarterback Josh Rosen, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Rosen was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, but has also spent time with the Miami Dolphins before being acquired by San Francisco.