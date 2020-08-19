Local Sports 8-19-2020

Last night’s Kansas City Royals baseball game with Cincinnati was postponed out of an abundance of caution, according to Major League Baseball. The final two games of the Reds series against the Pittsburgh Pirates were called off after one Cincinnati player tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. The two teams will play a doubleheader today beginning at 4:00pm. We’ll have the second game on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

The United States Hockey League has targeted Friday November 6th as the start of the 2020-2021 season. Under the plan, teams will play 54 regular season games between November 6th and April 24th. USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity says the regular season schedule allows for flexibility for games to be moved to the back of the schedule due to postponements, capacity restrictions or other factors. Players are scheduled to arrive in market over a four week period beginning September 14th with preseason games targeted to begin in mid-October. The league expects to announce the release of its 54 game regular season schedule in the coming weeks.

The high school sports season will get underway this week. The first day of competition in girl’s golf and softball will be tomorrow. The first day of competition in football, volleyball, cross country and boys tennis will be next Thursday August 27th. However eight high school football teams will play a “week zero” game on Friday night including Hastings High at Lincoln Northstar. The Tigers finished 8-3 last year and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class B state playoffs. The Navigators are one of the most experienced teams in Class A with 19 starters back from a team that finished 2-7 last year. They’ve also picked up five Lincoln High transfers. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm. Also Friday night, Cross County will play at Blue Hill. The Cougars finished 7-5 last year and advanced to the semi-finals of the Class D-1 state playoffs. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm. In other action, Sandy Creek will open the season at Schuyler.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs yesterday, Orlando beat Milwaukee 122-110, Miami got by Indiana 113-101, Houston downed Oklahoma City 123-108 and Portland surprised the Los Angeles Lakers 100-93. Orlando, Miami, Houston and Portland lead their respective series 1-0.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Las Vegas wrapped up their series with Chicago with a 4-3 win. The Golden Knights win the series 4-1. In other action, Philadelphia blanked Montreal 2-0. The Flyers lead the series 3-1. Dallas got by Calgary 2-1. The Stars lead the series 3-2 and Washington beat the New York Islanders 3-2. New York still leads the series 3-1.

NFL> The Dallas Cowboys have released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who had season ending surgery on his ruptured right quadriceps tendon on Tuesday. The move will save the Cowboys 3.25 million dollars in 2020. McCoy signed a three year deal that was worth 18 million dollars during free agency in March. He’ll be allowed to keep his three million dollar signing bonus, but his 2.5 million dollars in base salary will come off the books, as does the 750-thousand dollar roster bonus.

Two time Super Bowl winning coach Tom Flores and standout wide receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. Flores took the Raiders to Super Bowl victories in 1981 and 1984. Pearson played his entire 11 year career with the Dallas Cowboys and had 489 receptions for 78-hundred 22 yards. Both Flores and Pearson will be considered for induction at the Hall’s selection committee meeting the day before the Super Bowl. To be elected, each must receive votes from 80% of the 48 members. Fifteen modern era players will be determined later this year. The Class of 2021 will be formally enshrined on Sunday August 8, 2021.