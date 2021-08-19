Local Sports 8-19-2021

Nebraska announced that the NCAA is looking into its football program after a report said the Nebraska staff improperly used analysts and consultants with the knowledge of coach Scott Frost and even moved workouts off campus last year when such activities were banned during the pandemic. Frost told reporters on Wednesday that any workouts held by the Cornhuskers were approved by his superiors. Then-athletic director Bill Moos unexpectedly announced his retirement in June. The special teams analyst, Jonathan Rutledge was fired in January. Chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht resigned two weeks ago. Frost is under contract with Nebraska through 2026 and his current buyout is 20-million dollars.

Nebraska redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jimmy Fritche has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-7, 290 pounder didn’t appear in a game in his first two years in Lincoln. He redshirted in 2019 and didn’t play in a game in 2020. The former three star prospect chose Nebraska over offers from Clemson, Purdue, Syracuse and others. When he signed with Nebraska, he was the first player from South Carolina to sign with the Huskers since 1988.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team will open the season at home tonight against Western Illinois. The Huskers finished 2-5-3 last year. They’ve recorded two exhibition wins this year, beating South Dakota 5-0 and North Dakota State 8-0.

The Hastings Little Leaguers will play Toms River of New Jersey today in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Hastings won the Midwest Regional in Indianapolis last week with a 6-0 win over Sioux Falls. First pitch will be at 4:00pm.

Idaho Falls won the American Legion Baseball championship last night after knocking off Honolulu 6-1 in Shelby, North Carolina.

The fall high school sports season gets underway today. The Hastings High softball team will play at Northwest while the Adams Central softball team will play in the North Platte Triangular with Gering. Competition in cross country, girl’s golf and boy’s tennis can also begin today. Hastings High will open the football season tomorrow night against Lincoln Northstar. Pre-game show will be at 6:45pm on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS. Blue Hill will open he season at Cross County. Pre-game show at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM. In other games, Schuyler will play at Sandy Creek.

ROYALS> Hunter Dozier hit a two run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Kansas City Royals earned their third straight win over Houston, beating the Astros 3-2 last night. The same two teams play at 1:10pm this afternoon. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri Cities, beginning with the pre-game show at 12:30pm.

NBA> The NBA has released their five game Christmas Day schedule for its 75th anniversary season, highlighted by a showdown between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers. The other games will have Atlanta at the New York Knicks, Boston at Milwaukee, Golden State at Phoenix and Dallas at Utah. The NBA has been playing games on Christmas day every year since 1947, with the except during the 1998 lockout. The NBA season will begin on October 19th when Brooklyn plays at Milwaukee and the Lakers host Golden State.