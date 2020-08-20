Local Sports 8-20-2020

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren released an open letter to the conference community yesterday stating that the vote by the Big Ten’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors was “overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited.” The Big Ten has faced significant backlash over the timing of the decision, which came just six days after the league announced its 10-game, conference only schedule. He listed several primary factors in the presidents’ decision, including the “alarming rate” of transmission rates, a concern about the return of the general student body and concerns about contact tracing.

Big Ten officials are working on a revised football schedule that could feature teams starting their season in early January. That decision would allow players to finish their season before the 2021 NFL Draft, currently scheduled to be held April 29th through May 1st. The plan would include the use of several indoor football facilities in Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Detroit, St. Louis and Syracuse.

Attendance will be limited at Grand Island sporting events this fall. Grand Island will not let visiting teams bring fans to their fall sports contests, plus Grand Island athletes will be restricted to four tickets per athlete. All fans will be required to wear masks at all times.

Football practice has been suspended at Minden High School after an outbreak of COVID 19. The Kearney County Health Systems and the Two Rivers Health Department has recommended suspending all high school practices and games until August 29th. The situation will be reassessed at that time. As of now, no other Minden teams or groups are affected by this decision. All high school classroom instruction will remain as currently scheduled. The decision means Minden will not be opening the football season on August 28th at Fairbury. Their next game is scheduled for September 4th at home against Boone Central. The Whippets are scheduled to play at Adams Central on September 11th.

Today is the first day of competition for girl’s golf and softball. The Adams Central softball team will play in the North Platte triangular against North Platte and Gering.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Toronto beat Brooklyn 104-99. Toronto leads the series 2-0. Utah evened their series with Denver at one game apiece after a 124-105 win last night. Boston beat Philadelphia 128-101. The Celtics lead the series 2-0. Dallas beat the Los Angeles Clippers 127-114. That series is tied at one game apiece.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay, Boston and Colorado wrapped up their opening round series. The Lightning beat Columbus 5-4, The Bruins knocked off Carolina 2-1 and the Avalanche blasted Arizona 7-1. In other action, Montreal got by Philadelphia 5-3. The Flyers lead the series 3-2. Vancouver edged St. Louis 4-3. The Canucks the series 3-2.