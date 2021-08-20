Local Sports 8-20-2021

The Hastings Little Leaguers beat Toms River of New Jersey 5-2 yesterday in the first round of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Hastings scored two runs in the first inning and had a 5-0 lead after four. Hunter Nepple threw four innings and gave up just two hits while striking out six. Kowen Rader threw the final two innings. Nepple also had three hits and two RBI’s. Hastings will play Honolulu of Hawaii on Sunday morning at 10:00am. Honolulu beat Connecticut 9-1 in the opening round. The game will be shown on ESPN.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named to the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List. Martinez was named to the watch list for the second straight season. He will look to become Nebraska’s second Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, joining Tommie Frazier in 1995.

Former Nebraska offensive lineman Brent Qvale has been placed on injured reserve by the Tennessee Titans. Qvale signed with the Titans earlier this month as a free agent. He has also spent time with Houston and the New York Jets. Qvale is the second former Husker to be placed on injured reserve during the preseason as former Husker defensive back Joshua Kalu had his season end with the New York Giants because of a torn pectoral muscle.

Reagan Raabe scored two goals as Nebraska beat Western Illinois 3-0 last night in the 2021 season opener in Lincoln. The Huskers will play at Missouri on Sunday.

The Nebraska volleyball team will hold their annual Red/White scrimmage tomorrow at the Devaney Center. The Huskers are coming off a 16-3 season. First serve will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:30pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s soccer team has been picked by the leagues coaches to finish 12th this year in the MIAA. Defending league champion Central Oklahoma is on top followed by Emporia State and Central Missouri. UNK will play Concordia in an exhibition tomorrow afternoon beginning at 5:00pm.

The Hastings High softball team opened the season with a thrilling 9-8 victory over Northwest in nine innings. Faith Molina was the winning pitcher. She went the distance and gave up only four hits. Molina struck out 12 and walked 10. Sammy Schmidt had three hits and three RBI’s for the Tigers.

In some other games, North Platte beat Adams Central 4-3, Lincoln East took two from Grand Island 13-0 and 14-3, Lincoln Pius swept a doubleheader from Kearney 7-1 and 7-6, Aurora beat Lexington 15-6 and Grand Island Central Catholic got by Columbus Lakeview 7-5.

The NSAA has voted to keep the girls and boys State Soccer Tournaments as an eight day event. The 2022 event will begin on May 9th at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. The finals are set for Many 16th and 17th.

The high school football season will get underway tonight as Hastings High plays host to Lincoln Northstar. The Tigers finished 9-2 last year and lost to Elkhorn in the Class B state semifinals. The Navigators were 3-6. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm. In other action, Blue Hill will play at Cross County. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM. Schuyler is at Sandy Creek and Homer will play at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.

ROYALS> The Houston Astro’s beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 in ten innings yesterday. Kansas City will play the Cubs today in Chicago. First pitch will be at 1:20pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri Cities.

NFL> New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson will miss the 2021 season after rupturing his left Achilles tendon on Thursday during a joint practice with the Green bay Packers. The Jets signed Lawson to a three year, 45 million dollar contract in March. He spent his first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Safety Zane Lewis also suffered a season ending injury during the practice. The Jets say he tore a patella tendon and sprained an MCL.

NBA> The Dallas Mavericks are hiring two time WNBA champion Kristi Toliver as an assistant coach. Toliver has previous NBA coaching experience. She spent parts of two seasons on the Washington Wizards’ staff. Toliver is currently playing for the Los Angeles Sparks where she is under contract through the 2022 season. AN NBA coaching job wouldn’t impact her playing career.