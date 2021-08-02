Local Sports 8-2021

The Nebraska football team has landed a 6-foot-six, 315 pound offensive lineman from Chicago. Valen Erickson becomes the ninth commitment in Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting cycle. He becomes the first offensive lineman to commit to the 2022 class. Erickson was also considering Missouri and Cincinnati.

The field is set for the 2021 American Legion Mid South Regional baseball tournament that gets underway on Wednesday at Duncan Field. Hastings Five Points Bank will play Washington Post 218 at 7:00pm in the opening round. The Chiefs are 29-13 after going 0-2 at the Class A State Tournament last week. Washington Post 218 is 22-12. They won the Missouri State Championship with a pair of wins over Oak Grove Post 379, who is also in the tournament. First pitch will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:50pm. In the other games, Oak Grove of Missouri will play Pittsburgh Kansas at 10:00am followed by Dubuque County of Iowa against Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club out of Colorado. The 4:00pm game will pit Gretna against the Cabot Railcats out of Arkansas. Gretna won the Nebraska State Championship over the weekend by taking two of three games from Fremont.

Alliance will play Hickman in the winner’s bracket final of the Class B Seniors State Tournament in Crete today. Alliance beat Central City 8-0 yesterday while Hickman got by Omaha Roncalli 7-3. In the other games, Columbus Lakeview beat Arlington 11-3 and Crete eliminated Broken Bow with a 6-5 win.

At the Class C Seniors State Tournament in Pender, Louisville/Weeping Water will play Dannenbrog-Cairo-Boelus in the winner’s bracket final today. Louisville/Weeping Water beat SOS 7-4 yesterday while DCB downed PWG 9-4. In the other games, Tecumseh upended Imperial 7-6 and Pender beat Crofton 2-1.

David Easley of Lincoln captured the Nebraska Amateur Championship at the Lochland Country Club with a birdie on the second playoff hole with Nate Vontz of Lincoln. Both golfers finished the four rounds of regulation with a score of 276. Caleb Badura of Aurora finished ninth with a 283. Reed Malleck of York tied for 15th with a 287.

ROYALS> The Toronto Blue Jays completed a three game sweep of Kansas City with a 5-1 yesterday. The Royals are now 45-59 on the season and will play at Chicago tomorrow night beginning at 7:10pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

FB> The Ohio State Buckeyes are losing their second highest ranked commitment in their 2022 recruiting class. Cornerback Jaheim Singletary decommitted from the Buckeyes over the weekend. He was the number 15 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle and the fourth best player from the state of Florida. Singletary is now receiving interest from Miami and Georgia.

The Cleveland Browns and star running back Nick Chubb have reached an agreement on a three year, 36.6 million dollar contract extension. Chubb has averaged 5.25 yards per carry the past two seasons.