Local Sports 8-21-2020

A former Michigan and Iowa wide receiver is transferring to Nebraska. Oliver Martin will join the Huskers as a walk on and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He initially signed with Michigan and redshirted his first year. He had 12 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown in his second season before transferring to Iowa. He had five receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown in his only season with the Hawkeyes. Martin was the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year in 2016 and earned an invitation to the All American Bowl. In four seasons at Iowa City West, he caught 237 passes for 34-hundred 33 yards and 35 touchdowns, setting Iowa state records in all three categories. Former Iowa offensive lineman Erza Miller also left the program this offseason and joined the Huskers as a walk-on.

The high school football season gets underway tonight. Hastings High will play at Lincoln Northstar. Coverage begins at 6:45pm on KHAS Radio. Cross County is at Blue Hill. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5. In other action, Sandy Creek will open the season at Schuyler.

In high school softball yesterday, Adams Central dropped a pair of games at the North Platte Triangular, losing to Gering 12-5 and to North Platte 10-1. Lexington beat Aurora on a walk off home run 3-2, Lincoln East took two from Grand Island 16-9 and 18-8. The Spartans had 37 hits and 11 doubles in the twin bill. In some other games, Grand Island Central Catholic shut out Columbus Lakeview 14-0 and Kearney Catholic blanked Ord 12-0.

You can add Milford to the list of teams that have canceled their football opener next week because of an outbreak of COVID 19. The Eagles were scheduled to open the season against Malcolm. Earlier in the week, Minden also called off their game with Fairbury because an “increased number of Minden football players are currently out due to confirmed and presumed cases of COVID 19.” So now Fairbury will play at Malcolm next Friday night. Per NSAA policy, the game will not count towards wild card points.

Practices are coming to halt at Doane University in Crete. Doane officials announced yesterday that all extracurricular activities are suspended for the rest of the month due to an increased threat of COVID 19 spreading among the student body. Doane still plans to start the season on time. Their first volleyball game is set for September 5th. Their first football game is scheduled for September 12th.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Miami beat Indiana 109-100. The Heat leads the series 2-0. Houston took a 2-0 lead in their series with Oklahoma City with a 111-98 victory. Milwaukee beat Orlando 111-96. That series is tied at 1-1. The Los Angeles Lakers rolled past Portland 111-88. That series is tied at one game apiece.

The Minnesota Timberwolves won the 2020 NBA draft lottery last night and the right to the first pick in the draft later this year. Golden State will pick second followed by Charlotte and Chicago.

NHL> The New York Islanders and the Dallas Stars wrapped up victories in their opening round series of the NHL playoffs. New York beat Washington 4-0 to win the series 4-1. Dallas stopped Calgary 7-3 to win that series 4-2.

MLB> The San Diego Padres became the first Major League team ever to hit a grand slam in four straight games. Eric Hosmer did it last night as the Padres beat the Texas Rangers 8-7 to complete a four game sweep.

NFL> The Kansas City Chiefs are putting in place new policies for fans during games at Arrowhead Stadium with regard to Native American imagery. Among the changes: Fans are prohibited from wearing headdresses into the stadium. Face painting that is styled in a way as to imitate Native American cultures and traditions is also prohibited. The Chiefs also said they would look into making changing to two favorite Arrowhead traditions among their fans: the Arrowhead Chop and the pregame beating of a drum often by a former player or coach or other local celebrity.