Local Sports 8-23-2021

Austin Allen, Damion Daniels, Adrian Martinez and Cam Taylor-Britt have been named captains for the Nebraska football team. Martinez, who was also selected as a team captain in 2019 and 2020, becomes the first three-time captain in the history of Nebraska football. Nebraska will open the season on Saturday at Illinois. Kickoff will be at noon. Pre-game coverage begins at 8:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska volleyball team held its annual Red-White scrimmage on Saturday, with the match ending in a 2-2 tie in front of 7,940 fans at the Devaney Center. Lexi Sun had 16 kills and three blocks for the Huskers, Madi Kubik had 14 kills and two blocks, and Whitney Lauenstein had 14 kills and two blocks. Nebraska will kickoff the season this weekend with the Husker invitational.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team recorded its first road win since 2019 with a 5-0 win over Missouri on Sunday. It’s the second straight shutout for the Huskers. Nebraska will play at Baylor on Thursday.

The Hastings College volleyball team went 4-0 in the KCAC fling over the weekend. The Broncos picked up wins over York College, Southwestern, Friends and Bethel College. The Broncos will host the Hastings College Classic this weekend.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team beat the Air Force in an exhibition on Saturday. The Lopers got kills from 12 different players. UNK will open the season in New York City on September 3rd and 4th.

The Hastings Little Leaguers dropped their first game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania yesterday losing to Honolulu of Hawaii 11-3. Hawaii scored three runs in the first inning and after a 3 hour and 10 minute rain delay, Hastings scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to a three run homer by Hunter Nepple. Honolulu put the game away by scoring eight runs in the seventh inning. Hastings will play Sammamish of Washington in the elimination game tonight at 6:00pm. You can see it on ESPN 2.

The Adams Central softball team finished runner up in the Lexington Tournament over the weekend. The Patriots lost to Scottsbluff 10-9 in the championship game. The Hastings High softball team beat Beatrice and Norris over the weekend. The St. Cecilia softball team went 2-1 in the Freeman Invitational.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals completed a three game sweep of the Chicago Cubs yesterday with a 9-1 win. Kansas City will play at Houston tonight, beginning at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NFL> Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback AJ McCarron is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee in Saturday’s 37-17 preseason loss to Miami. McCarron completed 3 of 6 passes for 43 yards before being injured in the second quarter.

NASCAR> Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR race yesterday at the Michigan International Speedway. William Byron was second followed by Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin.