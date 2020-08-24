Local Sports 8-24-2020

The schedule has been set for the 14th Annual Heartland Hoops Classic, that will be held on February 13, 2021 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. The event will feature all three Grand Island teams as well as two high profile national teams. The eight game schedule will kickoff with Mullen against Loomis at 8:30am followed by Elkhorn North against St. Paul at 10:10am, Ashland Greenwood will play Northwest at 11:50am, Mount Michael Benedictine against Grand Island Senior High at 1:30pm, BRLD against Auburn at 3:15pm, Grand Island Central Catholic against Lincoln Pius at 5:00pm, Sunrise Christian Academy against Bellevue West at 6:45pm and Oak Hill Academy against Millard North at 8:30pm. Tickets will go on sale on December 1st.

The Hastings High football team opened the season with a 35-8 win over Lincoln Northstar on Friday. Jarrett Synek threw four touchdown passes for the Tigers. Hastings will host McCook on Friday. Adams Central and St. Cecilia will also kickoff their seasons on Friday. The Patriots will host Holdrege while the Hawks entertain Wilber Clatonia.

In high school softball over the weekend, Hastings High went 2-0 at the Beatrice Triangular. Delaney Mullen drove in seven runs as the Tigers beat Beatrice 13-3. In the other game, Hastings beat Northwest 8-2. The Tigers will play a doubleheader at Grand Island on Tuesday.

Adams Central went 2-1 at the Lexington Invitational. The Patriots beat Alliance 23-3 and Chadron 11-0, but lost to Scottsbluff 7-4. Adams Central is now 2-3 and will play at Lexington again on Tuesday.

St. Cecilia went 2-1 in the Freeman Tournament. The Hawkettes beat Platteview 9-1 and Wahoo 4-3, but lost to Seward 7-6. St. Cecilia will play in the Centennial Triangular this afternoon.

ROYALS> Nelson Cruz hit his tenth home run of the season to power the Minnesota Twins to a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals yesterday. Kris Bubic, the Royals 2018 first round pick, allowed four runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. He’s yet to get a win in any of his five big league starts. The Royals are now 11-17 and will play at St. Louis tonight beginning at 7:15pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

RACING> Takuma Sato won the Indianapolis 500 yesterday. Sato held off Scott Dixon and won under caution after teammate Spencer Pigot crashed with five laps remaining. Sato also won the Indianapolis 500 in 2017.

Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick won the NASCAR races at Dover International Speedway over the weekend. They’ll move on to Daytona this weekend.

NBA> Boston and Toronto wrapped up their respective series in the NBA playoffs yesterday. The Celtics beat Philadelphia 110-106 to win their series 4-2. The Raptors beat Brooklyn 150-122 to win that series 4-2. Dallas knocked off the Los Angeles Clippers 135-133. That series is now tied at 2-2. Utah beat Denver 129-127. The Jazz lead that series 3-1.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Boston got by Tampa Bay 3-2 to take a 1-0 lead in that second round seeries. Las Vegas won the opening game of their series with Vancouver with a 5-0 win yesterday in Vegas.