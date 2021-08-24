Local Sports 8-24-2021

The Nebraska Blackshirts were handed out yesterday. Twelve players received the coveted jersey’s including defensive linemen Damion Daniels, Deontre Thomas, Ty Robinson and Ben Stille, linebackers JoJo Domann, Nick Henrich, Garett Nelson, Caleb Turner and Luke Reimer and defensive backs Marquel Dismuke, Cam Taylor Britt and Deontai Williams. Nebraska will open the season this Saturday at Illinois. Kickoff will be at noon. Pre-game coverage begins at 8:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska volleyball team has been picked by the leagues coaches to finish second this year in the Big Ten Conference. Defending Big Ten champion Wisconsin was the unanimous choice for the top spot. Penn State was third followed by Minnesota and Purdue. Nebraska seniors Nicklin Hames and Lexi Sun were voted to the 2021 Preseason All Big Ten Team.

UNK is ranked number four in the AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll. Angelo State is ranked number one. The Lopers will start the season on September 3rd and 4th in New York City.

Hastings is still alive at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Hunter Nepple threw a complete game two-hitter last night as Hastings eliminated Washington 3-2. Nepple struck out seven and walked one. He also had two RBI’s. Owen Brown had two hits. Hastings will play either New Jersey or Texas in another elimination game on Wednesday.

The St. Cecilia softball team picked up a pair of wins yesterday. Bailey Kissinger had three hits in the opener as the Hawkettes beat Centennial 9-1. Kissinger had four hits in the nightcap as St. Cecilia beat Kearney Catholic 15-5. St. Cecilia is now 4-1 and will play host to Central City on Thursday. Adams Central and Hastings High will be in action today at the Smith Complex. The Patriots will host Lexington while the Tigers battle Grand Island.

In other action last night, Aurora beat Fillmore Central-Exeter Milligan-Friend 13-1 and Grand Island Central Catholic downed St. Paul 9-4.

ROYALS> Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBI’s as the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 7-1 last night. Salvador Perez extended a career high with his 33rd home run of the season. The Royals have now won seven of their last eight games. The same two teams will play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NFL> The Atlanta Falcons are signing former first round pick Josh Rosen to replace AJ McCarron, who tore his right ACL in the second quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against Miami. Rosen was waived by the San Francisco 49ers last week.