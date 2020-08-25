Local Sports 8-25-2020

Clemson is ranked number one in the Preseason AP College Football Poll. Ohio State is second followed by Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma. Rounding out the top ten are LSU, Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame. Wisconsin is 12th, Michigan is 16th, Minnesota is 19th and Iowa is number 24. All Division I teams were eligible for the preseason poll, but after the season begins, only teams scheduled to play in the fall are eligible. That leaves 76 teams from which to choose.

The College Football Playoff unveiled a revised schedule for its weekly rankings with the first set pushed back two weeks to November 17th and the final list now on tap for December 20th. The pandemic has caused the ten major college football conferences to rearrange their schedules, with some delaying the start 1-3 weeks. Leagues are also preparing to push back their championship games to as late as December 19th. Four conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac 12, have postponed the fall season altogether. The semifinals are scheduled to be held January 1st at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The championship game is slated for January 11th in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Nebraska football team has picked up a 6-foot-two, 185 pound defensive back from Omaha Westside. Koby Bretz committed to the Huskers yesterday. Bretz is a three star prospect according to 247 Sports and is the number six prospect in Nebraska.

Addie Demuth threw a no hitter yesterday to lead the St. Cecilia softball team to a 14-0 win over Centennial in the Centennial Triangular. The Hawkettes won the other game 11-6 over Kearney Catholic. St. Cecilia is now 4-1 on the season and will play at Central City on Thursday. Kearney Catholic beat Centennial 10-3. In action tonight, Adams Central will play at Lexington and Hastings High will play two games at Grand Island.

ROYALS> Paul Dejong drove in three runs in his second game back from battling COVID 19 and Jack Flaherty tossed five shutout innings to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 9-3 last night. Paul Goldschmidt homered and also drove in three for the Cardinals, who have won four of five. The same two teams will play at 7:15pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Milwaukee beat Orlando 121-106. The Bucks now lead the series 3-1. Oklahoma City knocked off Houston 117-114 to even that series at two games apiece. Miami beat Houston 99-87 to win that series in four games and the Los Angeles Lakers downed Portland 135-115. The Lakers now lead that series 3-1.

The Philadelpha 76ers have fired head coach Brett Brown after seven seasons. The 76ers were swept by the Boston Celtics in this years NBA Playoffs. Philadelphia’s plan for a head coach will focus on former Husker and current Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue, who won the NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

MLB> The New York Mets will resume play tonight after having their past four games postponed because two members of their traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus. The Mets game Thursday in Miami and their weekend home series against the crosstown tival Yankees were postponed after the positive tests were announced last Thursday.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs last night, the New York Rangers shut out Philadelphia 4-0 in the opening game of their second round series. Dallas beat Colorado 5-2. The Stars now lead the series 2-0.