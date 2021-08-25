Local Sports 8-25-2021

The Big Ten, ACC and the Pac 12 have announced an alliance that ultimately aims to “stabilize a volatile environment” throughout college athletics by collaborating on weighty issues facing the industry and agreeing to create a future scheduling partnership. The scheduling component for football and men’s and women’s basketball will begin as soon as practical while honoring current contractual obligations.

Nebraska volleyball seniors Nicklin Hames and Lauren Stivrins and junior Kenzie Knuckles have been named team captains for the 2021 season. Hames and Stivrins are both returning captains from 2020-2021. Hames also served as a captain in 2019. Nebraska will start the season this weekend in the Husker Invitational.

Nebraska defender Jamin Graham is headed for the transfer portal after spending two years in Lincoln. Graham came to Nebraska in the 2019 class from Alabama and played at defensive lineman and linebacker, but never found a home at either position. He becomes the tenth player from the 2019 recruiting class to leave the program.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team fought to a 1-1 tie with Nebraska-Kearney last night in an exhibition game at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. The Lopers will start the season on September 2nd at the NSC Classic in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The Broncos will begin their season on Saturday at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

The Hastings Little Leaguers will be back on the field today at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Hastings will play Abilene, Texas in the elimination game at 2:00pm this afternoon. You can see it on ESPN.

The Hastings High softball team is now 5-0 on the season after sweeping a doubleheader from Grand Island last night. The Tigers won the first game 12-2. Kaelan Schultz had three hits and five RBI’s for the Tigers. Hastings won the second game 9-1. Kaitlyn Laux had three hits and an RBI. Hastings will play in the Lincoln Tournament this weekend.

In other action, Adams Central beat Lexington 10-3. The Patriots are now 3-3 and will play Fairbury and Ord in a triangular on Thursday. Minden beat Chase County 10-1 and Southern Valley/Alma 13-1, Grand Island Central Catholic got by Ord 8-3 and Kearney Catholic beat Centura/Central Valley 12-0.

Northwest won the first Grand Island Girls Cup yesterday at the Jackrabbit Run Golf Course. Angela Messere of Central Catholic was the individual champion.

ROYALS> The Houston Astros beat Kansas City 4-0 last night. Luis Garcia struck out seven and scattered four hits in 6 2/3 innings for the Astros. The same two teams play at 1:10pm this afternoon. Pre-game show begins at 12:30pm on ESPN Tri-Cities.

NBA> After leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the franchise’s first NBA championship in 50 years, head coach Mike Budenholzer has signed a multiyear contract extension with the team. The deal is for three years. Budenholzer is 172-65 with the Bucks in the regular season. He is 31-17 in the playoffs. He came to Milwukee in 2018 after spending five years in Atlanta.

HOF> Late wide receiver Cliff Branch and former Super Bowl winning head coach Dick Vermeil have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The pair will need 80% of the vote from the Hall of Fame’s 49 member selection committee to be elected to the Hall. A contributor and 15 Modern-Era finalists will be announced later. The Class of 2022 will be formally enshrined next summer in Canton, Ohio.

FB> Peyton Powell’s time at Rutgers has ended. Powell has entered the transfer portal, citing Rutgers University’s COVID 19 vaccine mandate. Powell transferred to Rutgers in December of 2019 and did not see any playing time with the program.