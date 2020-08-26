Local Sports 8-26-2020

Peytin Hudson threw a no hitter to lead the Hastings High softball team to a 10-0 win over Grand Island in the second game of a doubleheader last night in Grand Island. Hudson struck out two and walked one. Sophia Cerveny had three hits. Hastings won the first game 12-1. Faith Molina allowed just two hits for the Tigers and had three hits at the plate. KK Laux also had three hits. Hastings is now 4-0 on the season and will play Gretna, Lincoln Northeast and Malcolm on Saturday in the Lincoln East Invitational.

In other action, Adams Central shut out Lexington 11-0. The Patriots are now 3-3 and will host Fairbury and Ord on Thursday.

ROYALS> Ryan McBroom had two hits and drove in the winning run with a single in the eighth inning to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals last night. The Royals had lost six of their previous eight games before getting the victory. The same two teams play at 7:15pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5

NO-NO> Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito threw the season’s first no hitter last night shutting out the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on 101 pitches. Giolito walked one and struck out 13. The no hitter was the first without fans in the stands, the previous lowest attendance for a no hitter was 500 on August 4, 1884.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Denver came back to beat Utah 117-107. The Jazz still lead the best of seven series 3-2. In the other game, the Los Angeles Clippers routed Dallas 154-111. The Clippers lead the series 3-2.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay got by Boston 4-3. That series is now tied at 1-1. Vancouver beat Las Vegas 5-2. That series is also tied at one game apiece.

NFL> The Arizona Cardinals are making two time Pro Bowl selection Budda Baker the highest paid safety in NFL history by giving him a four year extension worth 59-million dollars. He recorded 147 tackles last season.

MLB> Los Angeles Angels star Albert Pujols is now alone in second place on the Major League Baseball career RBI list. Pujols passed Alex Rodriquez on the list with an RBI single in the fifth inning of Monday Night’s 11-4 loss to the Astro’s in Houston. That gave him two thousand 87 career RBI’s. Hank Aaron is the record holder with 22-hundred 97. Babe Ruth had 22-hundred 14 career RBI’s, but he isn’t officially on the career list because RBI’s did not become an official stat until 1920.