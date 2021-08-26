Local Sports 8-26-2021

The journey is over for the Hastings Little League Baseball team at the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Hastings was eliminated yesterday after losing to Abilene of Texas 10-0 in five innings. Carter Nelson threw a two-hitter for Texas. He struck out nine and walked two. Owen Ablott took the loss. Hastings became the first team from Nebraska to win a game at the Little League World Series. They finished 2-2.

There will be a welcome home celebration for the team next Wednesday. It begins with a short parade in downtown Hastings beginning at 5:30pm and will wrap up with a reception at Duncan Field beginning at 6:00pm.

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has announced that the vaccination rate on the Nebraska football team is 90% heading into the season opener on Saturday at Illinois. The vaccination rate is significant for Big Ten teams this year because this season, if a team is unable to field a team because of COVID-19 issues, the game will be deemed a forfeit. The game this Saturday begins at noon. Pre-game coverage begins at 8:00am on The Breeze 94.5FM.

The Nebraska volleyball team will honor former Husker All-American and 2020 Olympic gold medalist Justine Wong-Orantes on Saturday during the final match of the Husker Invitational. Wong-Orantes joined former Huskers Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson on the Team USA roster this summer as the Americans made history at the Tokyo Games by claiming their first gold medal. Larson and Robinson will be honored later this season. Nebraska opens the 2021 season tomorrow with matches against Colgate.

In high school softball action last night, Kearney split two games with Lincoln Northeast, winning 17-7 and losing 6-4. Kearney is now 1-3 and will host Fremont tonight. Kearney Catholic is at Hershey, St. Cecilia will host Central City and Adams Central will host a triangular with Fairbury and Ord.

The high school volleyball season gets underway tonight. Adams Central will play at Sandy Creek, Hastings High is at York, Kearney will host Lincoln Northstar and Kearney Catholic is at Columbus Scotus. Ord is at Minden tonight on Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com. Action gets underway at 7:00pm. St. Cecilia will open the season on Saturday with a triangular with Kearney Catholic and Aquinas Catholic.

The Tri-City Storm has announced their exhibition schedule for the 2021-2022 season. The Storm will open preseason play on September 10th at home against Sioux City. Tri-City will play five games in total during the preseason schedule, wrapping up with a game against the Omaha Lancers at home on September 17th. They’ll open the season on September 23rd.

ROYALS> Houston beat Kansas City 6-5 in 10 innings yesterday. Whit Merrifield hit a grand slam for the Royals in the seventh inning. Salvador Perez extended his career high with his 34th homer in the fourth inning. Kansas City will play at Seattle tonight. First pitch at 9:10pm. Pre-game show at 8:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

BRONCOS> The Denver Broncos have named Teddy Bridgewater their starting quarterback. The Broncos sent a sixth round pick to the Carolina Panthers the day before the draft opened this past April to acquire Bridgewater. He won the starting job in a close battle with Drew Lock. The Broncos haven’t finished the season scoring more than 23 points per game since 2014.