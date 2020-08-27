Local Sports 8-27-2020

The Nebraska football team has landed their biggest fish of the 2021 recruiting class. Six-foot-five, 222 pound tight end Thomas Fidone of Council Bluffs, Iowa has committed to the Huskers. Fidone had offers from over 35 schools and chose Nebraska over offers from LSU, Michigan, Iowa and Texas. The talented tight end is the 16th known member of the 2021 recruiting class.

The Hastings College football team has been picked by the league’s coaches to finish eighth this year in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Two time defending national champion Morningside was the pick to win the title this year followed by Northwestern. Dordt and Midland tied for third. Briar Cliff was fifth. Rounding out the poll were Doane, Concordia, Hastings, Dakota Wesleyan and Jamestown.

The Hastings College volleyball team was also picked to finish eighth this year in the conference. Northwestern was picked to finish first followed by Jamestown, Concordia, Midland and Dordt. Rounding out the poll were the College of St. Mary’s, Morningside, Hastings, Doane, Dakota Wesleyan, Briar Cliff and Mount Marty.

The high school volleyball season gets underway tonight. Hastings High will host York and Sandy Creek will play at Adams Central. Hastings St. Cecilia will open the season on Saturday at the Aquinas Triangular. We’ll have volleyball action tonight on Power 99 as Kearney Catholic plays host to Columbus Scotus. Coverage begins at 6:30pm.

All three football teams will be at home this week. Hastings High will look for their second win of the season when they battle McCook. Adams Central will open the season against Holdrege while St. Cecilia will open the season against Wilber Clatonia. Kearney Catholic will be at Wood River Shelton while Kearney High will host Lincoln Southeast.

ROYALS> Kolten Wong drew a bases loaded walk to cap a four run ninth inning as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 last night. Kansas City has now lost 13 of its last 17 games to their cross state rival. The Royals will open a series with the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

NBA> Last night’s NBA playoff games were postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to take the floor to protest the shooting of 29 year old Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The NBA Board of Governors and the players will hold meetings today to discuss how to proceed with the NBA playoffs. Three games are on the schedule for tonight.

Three major league baseball games were also postponed last night to protest the shooting.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs last night, Philadelphia beat New York 4-3. That series is tied at 1-1. Tampa Bay routed Boston 7-1. The Lightning now lead that series 2-1. Colorado beat Dallas 6-4. The Stars still lead that series 2-1.