Local Sports 8-27-2021

The Nebraska football team will open the season tomorrow at Illinois. The Huskers finished 3-5 last year. The Fighting Illini were 2-6. Illinois won last year’s game in Lincoln 41-23. Nebraska had five turnovers in the game The Husker defense allowed 285 yards on the ground and 205 through the air. Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, the two teams have met eight times and the Huskers hold a 6-2 advantage in the series. Kickoff will be at noon. Pre-game coverage begins at 8:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska volleyball team will host the Husker Invitational this weekend. The Huskers will play Colgate at 6:30pm tonight before facing Kansas State tomorrow at 4:00pm. Nebraska’s game against Tulsa scheduled for this morning has been cancelled due to COVID concerns. We’ll have the Nebraska-Kansas State match tomorrow on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 3:30pm.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team is now 3-0 on the season after beating Baylor 2-1 last night. The Huskers will play at Oklahoma on Sunday.

The Hastings College volleyball team will host the Hastings College Classic this weekend. The Broncos will face Panhandle State and Haskell Indian Nations University today. Tomorrow, Hastings will face Mayville State and Kansas Wesleyan.

The Hastings College soccer teams are in Oklahoma. The men will play Mid American Christian tonight and the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Saturday. The women will play the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Saturday.

In high school football action tonight, Hastings High will play at McCook. The Tigers opened the season last week with a 23-14 loss to Lincoln Northstar. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm. Pigskin Preview begins at 6:00pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM. Adams Central will open the season at Holdrege on ESPN Tri-Cities 1550/92.7FM. Hastings St. Cecilia is at Wilber Clatonia. Sandy Creek is at Gibbon on The Breeze 94.5, Arcadia Loup City is at Elm Creek on Power 99 and Wood River/Shelton is at Kearney Catholic on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460AM/92.1FM . All the games also available at platteriverpreps.com.

In high school football action last night, North Platte St. Pats beat Doniphan/Trumbull 41-6. In high school volleyball, Adams Central swept Sandy Creek, Grand Island Central Catholic took three from Superior and Ravenna beat Central City.

In high school softball, Adams Central shut out Ord 10-0 and also beat Fairbury 11-7, St. Cecilia downed Central City 14-2, Kearney Catholic took two from Hershey 12-0 and 14-2, Fremont got by Kearney 6-5, Pius took two from Grand Island 10-1 and 7-6 and Northwest beat Lexington 11-1.

Football action in the Great Plains Athletic Conference got started last night as Jamestown lost to Valley City State 24-7.

ROYALS> Salvador Perez hit his fourth career grand slam to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 win over Seattle last night. Perez’s 35th home run of the season fueled a five run sixth inning for the Royals.

NFL> The NFL has proposed increasing its COVID-19 testing cadence for vaccinated players as cases surge around the country and multiple teams deal with case clusters that have sidelined prominent players and coaches this summer. The league wants to move testing for vaccinated players to once every seven days from once every 14 days. Players who are not fully vaccinated would continue to be tested daily. The proposal requires approval from the NFL Players Association, which has been pushing for all players — vaccinated and unvaccinated — to be tested daily.