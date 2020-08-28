Local Sports 8-28-2020

Former Nebraska linebacker Will Compton is headed back to Tennessee. Compton played with the Titans in 2018 and recorded 16 tackles and a forced fumble in 12 games. He had 41 tackles in nine games for the Raiders last season.

In high school football action last night, Red Cloud beat Deshler 57-30. Tonight, McCook will play at Hastings High, Holdrege is at Adams Central and Hastings St. Cecilia will play host to Wilber Clatonia. Kearney Catholic will be at Wood River/Shelton and Kearney will play host to Lincoln Southeast. All games will begin at 7:00pm.

The Grand Island Senior High football team will play their annual scrimmage tonight. However additional spectators outside of football parents will not be allowed to attend the scrimmage.

In high school softball from yesterday, Adams Central split a pair of games at their own triangular. The Patriots beat Ord 13-4, but lost to Fairbury 10-9. Adams Central is now 4-4 on the season and will play in the Holdrege Invite on Saturday. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Central City 8-1. The Hawkettes are now 5-1 and will play in the York Quad Tournament on Saturday. In some other games, Aurora beat Holdrege 10-3, Kearney rolled past Fremont 16-7, Lincoln Pius knocked off Grand Island 9-3, Northwest shut out Lexington 11-0 and St. Paul blasted Minden 13-1.

In high school volleyball, Adams Central opened the season with a three game sweep of Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-7, 25-17. York beat Hastings High 21-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21. In some other games Blue Hill defeated Meridian, Exeter Milligan got by Sutton, Grand Island Central Catholic swept Superior and Kearney Catholic beat Columbus Scotus.

NBA> Games in the NBA playoffs were postponed for the second night in a row as players continue to protest the shooting of 29 year old Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. However, after a series of meetings yesterday, players have decided to resume the playoffs. It’s expected Wednesday’s games will be played on Saturday and Thursday’s games will be played on Sunday.

NHL> No NHL playoff games were played last night and no games will be played tonight as the league and its players are following the lead of other professional sports leagues in the wake of the John Blake shooting. The four conference semifinal games will be rescheduled for Saturday.

OLSON> Hall of Fame basketball coach Lute Olson, who built Arizona into a national power and guided the Wildcats to the school’s only NCAA Championship has died at the age of 85. Olson was 776-285 in 34 seasons at Arizona, Iowa and Long Beach State.