Local Sports 8-3-2020

The NAIA has voted to postpone the football national championship until the spring of 2021. The decision comes on the heels of the decision to postpone all other fall sport championships until the spring. This decision still allows NAIA Conferences the flexibility to play their regular season in the fall, winter, or spring. The GPAC Council of Presidents has announced the league’s intention to move forward with fall sports for 2020.

Nebraska baseball recruit CJ Hood blasted a go-ahead two run homer in the ninth inning to help Hickman defeat Ashland 12-4 in the championship of the American Legion Class B Tournament in Bennington. The event was billed as the unofficial Class B Championship since the states area and state tournaments were canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Hickman finishes the season 28-7.

Seth Reeves came from eight strokes down to win the Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek in Omaha. Before this week, Reeves had missed the cut in the last six events on the Korn Ferry Tour. He finished 11 under par.

ROYALS> The Chicago White beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2 yesterday. The Royals are now 3-7 on the season. They’ll play in Chicago tonight against the Cubs. First pitch will be at 7:15pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

MLB> The St. Louis Cardinals have multiple new positive results for the coronavirus within the organization after testing on Saturday. The team had one player and three staff members test positive, while four more members of the organization had inconclusive results. The inconclusive tests came from one player and three staff members. The Cardinals had their weekend series with Milwaukee postponed. St. Louis is scheduled to play four games in Detroit this week.

NFL> Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus. Pederson is in self quarantine and needs several negative tests before he can return to work. Pederson is the second NFL coach to test positive for COVID 19. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton tested positive in March.

NASCAR> Brad Keselowski won the NASCAR race yesterday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Denny Hamlin was second followed by Martin Truex Junior, Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick.