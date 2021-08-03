Local Sports 8-3-2021

Former Husker Prince Amukamara has signed with the New Orleans Saints. Amukamara did not appear in a game last season. He was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders before the start of the season, then joined the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in October, but never cracked the active roster. This will be his 11th season in the league. Amukamara has played for Chicago, Jacksonville and the New York Giants. He has recorded 477 tackles with ten interceptions in 113 NFL games.

Fillmore Central graduate Maggie Malone has qualified for the finals in the women’s javelin at the Olympics. Malone needed only one throw in the preliminary stage last night to qualify. Her toss of 63.07 meters placed her second overall. She was the only American to advance to the finals. She entered the Olympics ranked 12th in the world. The finals are set for 6:50am on Friday.

Northwestern is second and Morningside is third in the NAIA Coaches Top 25 preseason football poll. Northwestern was 11-2 last year and lost to Lindsay Wilson of Kentucky in the national championship game. Morningside was 10-1. Lindsay Wilson is ranked number one in the preseason poll. Dordt is number 14. Hastings College will open the season at Northwestern on September 4th before coming home to face Dordt the following weekend.

Former Creighton star Doug McDermott is on the move. McDermott has signed a three year, 42 million dollar contract with the San Antonio Spurs. McDermott has hit 40.7 percent of his three pointers in his career. The Spurs have ranked at or near the bottom of the NBA in three pointers the last six years.

At the Class B Seniors American Legion Baseball Tournament in Crete yesterday, Hickman remains undefeated after beating Alliance 6-3. In the other games, Columbus Lakeview ousted Omaha Roncalli with a 6-4 win. Crete eliminated Central City 6-4. Today, Alliance will play Crete at 4:00pm followed by Hickman and Columbus Lakeview at 7:00pm.

Dannenbrog-Cairo-Boelus remains undefeated at the Class C Seniors State Tournament in Palmer. DCB beat Louisville/Weeping Water 5-2 last night. In the other games, Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley is still alive after a 3-1 win over Tecumseh. SOS got by Pender 6-5. Today, SOS will play Louisville/Weeping Water at 5:00pm followed by DCB against PWG at 8:00pm.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals open a series with the Chicago White Sox tonight at 7:10pm. Pre-game show at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NFL> Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz had surgery on his injured left foot yesterday and will be sidelined five to 12 weeks. The Colts acquired Wentz in the offseason from the Philadelphia Eagles. Fourth round pick Jacob Eason will continue to receive first team reps in practice with Wentz sidelined.

NBA> Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has agreed to a five year designated rookie maximum extension worth up to 207 million dollars. Young averaged 28.8 points and 9.5 assists during the playoffs this year.