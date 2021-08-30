Local Sports 8-30-2021

It was the same old story for the Nebraska football team on Saturday. The Huskers could not overcome mistakes, penalties and turnovers and dropped a 30-22 decision to Illinois in the 2021 season opener in Champaign. Nebraska had five penalties for 67 yards and fumbled once that was returned for a touchdown in the second quarter. A key roughing the passer penalty wiped out a defensive interception. Nebraska outgained Illinois 392-326. Adrian Martinez completed 16 of 32 passes for 232 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed 17 times for 111 yards. Oliver Martin had six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Nebraska will play host to Fordham on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 11:00am.

The Nebraska volleyball team beat Colgate and Kansas State in the Husker Invitational over the weekend. Nebraska will host the Ameritas Players Challenge this weekend with games against Nebraska-Omaha, Georgia and Arizona State.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 double overtime game to Oklahoma yesterday in Norman. It marked Oklahoma’s first win over the Huskers since 2014. It’s also the first loss of the season for Nebraska. The Huskers will play Nebraska-Omaha on Thursday.

The Hastings College volleyball team is now 8-0 on the season after winning four games in the Hastings College Classic over the weekend. The Broncos swept Panhandle State, Haskell Indian Nation’s University, Mayville State and Kansas Wesleyan. Hastings will host Doane on Wednesday.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team was in Oklahoma this weekend. The Broncos lost to Mid America Christian on Friday and fought to a 2-2 double overtime tie with the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Saturday. The Broncos will host Sterling College on September 8th.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team lost to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 5-1 on Saturday. The Broncos will host Bellevue on Wednesday.

The Hastings High softball team is now 8-0 on the season after winning three games at the Lincoln Invite over the weekend. The Tigers will play at York on Tuesday. St. Cecilia is 8-1 after winning three games at the York Quad on Saturday. St. Cecilia will host Centura/Central Valley on Tuesday. Adams Central went 1-1 in the Holdrege Invite. They are now 6-4 and will host Holdrege on Tuesday.

In volleyball, Hastings High went 1-3 in the Norfolk Invitational. They’ll play in the Seward Triangular on Tuesday. St. Cecilia went 1-1 in a triangular on Saturday. They’ll play host to Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday.

Grand Island Senior High basketball standout Isaac Trout announced his college commitment to Virginia on Saturday. The four star prospect had offers from North Carolina, Gonzaga, Kansas and Michigan State, while also fielding offers from Nebraska and Creighton.

WORLD SERIES> Taylor of Michigan beat Hamilton of Ohio 5-2 to win the 2021 Little League World Series Championship in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It’s the first championship for Taylor.

ROYALS> Seattle beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 yesterday. Salvador Perez homered for the fifth straight game for the Royals. Kansas City will open a series with the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. First pitch will be at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.