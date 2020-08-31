Local Sports 8-31-2020

Lincoln Southeast sophomore Max Buettenback has announced a commitment to play baseball at Nebraska. Max is the son of Hastings native Ben Buettenback. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound prospect is the third member of the 2023 recruiting class, joining Tucker Timmerman of Beatrice and Texas prep star Travis Sykora. Buettenback hit .500 this summer for the Nebraska Prospects.

Former Husker All American MJ Knighten has been named the head coach of the University of San Diego softball team. Knighten spent the 2019-2020 season as an assistant coach at USD before being promoted to head coach. Knighten is the first black female head coach of any program at USD and the youngest active softball head coach in NCAA Division I. She was a four year letterwinner for the Huskers from 2014 to 2017. Knighten was the only Husker to produce 60 hits, 60 runs and 60 RBI’s in a single season.

Andy Sajevic won the Nebraska Mid Amateur over the weekend at the Awarii Dunes Golf Course near Kearney. Sajevic’s 6-under total set an event record for most strokes under par and his total of 138 matched the record for lowest total score. Jay Moore was one stroke back and finished second.

In high school football Friday night, Hastings High beat McCook 35-14, Adams Central ran past Holdrege 35-0 and St. Cecilia lost to Wilber Clatonia 28-7.

In high school softball, Hastings High went 3-0 at the Lincoln East Invite with wins over Malcolm, Lincoln Northeast and Gretna. Peytin Hudson threw a no hitter against the Rockets. The Tigers are now 7-0. Adams Central is 6-5 after going 2-1 in the Holdrege Invite. The Patriots beat St. Paul and Cozad and lost to Kearney Catholic. St. Cecilia now 6-3 after going 1-2 in the York Quad Tournament. The Hawkettes beat Douglas County West, but lost to York and Ralston.

In high school volleyball, Hastings High went 1-1 in the Norfolk Invite. The Tigers lost to Kearney, but beat Columbus. St. Cecilia split a pair of games in the Aquinas triangular, beating Aquinas but losing to Kearney Catholic.

ROYALS> Luis Robert in a three run homer in the tenth inning yesterday to power the Chicago White Sox to a 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox won for the 11th time in the last 13 games. The Royals have lost six of their last eight. Kansas City will host Cleveland tonight beginning at 7:05pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs yesterday, Boston beat Toronto 112-94. The Celtics lead the second round series 1-0. The Los Angeles Clippers took care of Dallas 111-97. The Clippers win that series 4-2. The Denver Nuggets forced a seventh game in their first round series with Utah with a 119-107 win.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Dallas beat Colorado 5-4. The Stars lead the series 3-1. New York got past Philadelphia 3-2. The Flyers lead the series 3-1. Las Vegas beat Vancouver 2-1. The Golden Knights lead that series 3-1.

NASCAR> William Byron won the NASCAR race Saturday night at the Daytona International Speedway. Chase Elliot was second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Junior and Bubba Wallace.

GOLF> Jon Rahm won the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour. Rahm rolled in a 65 foot putt on the first hole of a playoff to win it. Dustin Johnson was second.