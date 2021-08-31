Local Sports 8-31-2021

The Nebraska football team is preparing to face Fordham on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers will be looking to rebound after Saturday’s 30-22 loss to Illinois. The Rams had their 2020 fall schedule postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They played an abbreviated spring season and posted a 2-1 record. This will be the first matchup between the two schools and Nebraska’s 13th game all time against an FCS foe with the Huskers holding a 12-0 record in those contests. Kickoff will be at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

Nebraska volleyball freshman libero Lexi Rodriquez has been named the Co-Freshman of the Week in the Big Ten Conference. Rodriquez paced the Huskers with 5.14 digs per set in a pair of wins at the Husker Invitational last weekend. She had 5 digs and six assists in the game against Colgate followed by 21 digs in the victory over Kansas State. Nebraska is scheduled to play Nebraska-Omaha, Georgia and Arizona State this weekend in the Ameritas Players Challenge at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Marcus Blossom has been named the new athletic director at Creighton. Blossom takes over for Bruce Rasmussen, who announced his retirement earlier this month. Blossom has spent the last three years as the athletic director at Holy Cross. Before that, he spent five years at Boston College as senior associate athletic director for business and administration.

In high school volleyball tonight, Adams Central and Hastings High will play in the Seward Triangular. Kearney is at Grand Island Northwest. We’ll have the action on Power 99 beginning at 7:00pm. In high school softball tonight, Adams Central will host Holdrege, Hastings High will play at York and St. Cecilia will host Centura/Central Valley, Kearney Catholic will play Minden and Grand Island Central Catholic today, Northwest is at Kearney and Lincoln Southwest will play at Grand Island.

NFL> The NFL Players Association has accepted the NFL’s proposal to increase COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated players amid the ongoing Delta Variant surge. Fully fascinated players will now be tested at least once every seven days, up from once every 14 days. Unvaccinated players will be tested daily. As of late last week, 93% of players on training camp rosters were at least partially vaccinated.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals open a series with the Cleveland Indians tonight. First pitch will be at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> Rajon Rondo plans to sign a one year, 2.6 million dollar contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Rondo agreed to a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and will still make his full 7.5 million dollar salary this season between they two teams. Rondo was traded from the LA Clippers to the Grizzlies this month as part of the Eric Bledsoe deal. Rondo played for the Lakers from 2018 to 2020.

FB> Saturday’s Oklahoma-Tulane college football game has been moved from New Orleans to Oklahoma because of the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The Green Wave football team has been relocated to Birmingham, Alabama, where it will practice throughout the week before traveling to Norman. Saturday’s game will be at 11:00am.