Local Sports 8-4-2020

The top junior college prospect in the 2020 recruiting class is now a member of the Nebraska football team. Nadab Joseph is on campus and has enrolled in classes at Nebraska after spending two years at Independence Community College in Kansas. Joseph was a four star prospect out of high school and originally signed with Georgia, but didn’t qualify and ended up at Independence. The Huskers are expected to open fall camp on Friday.

The Nebraska baseball team has announced that seniors Mojo Hagge, Joe Acker and Luke Roskam will return for the 2021 season after all three had their senior seasons cut short by the COVID 19 pandemic. Hagge started 12 of the 15 games for Nebraska this spring and hit .167 with three runs scored and three rbi’s. Acker hit .306 with two home runs and eight rbi’s. Roskam hit .264 with four doubles and 13 rbi’s.

Meanwhile, sophomore relief pitcher Bo Blessie has tweeted his goodbye to Nebraska. In a shortened campaign, Blessie went 0-1 over 2 2/3 innings pitched and had an ERA of 23.62. He walked 16 batters in 7 2/3 career innings.

Husker women’s golfers Nicole Hansen and Lindsey Thiele fired the two best rounds on the opening day of the 46th annual Nebraska Women’s Amateur at the Country Club of Lincoln on Monday. Both players shot a one under par 71. Another Husker golfer Kirsten Baete is in a tie for fourth place at two over par 74.

Nebraska golfer Kate Smith got off to a solid start at the U.S. Women’s Amateur at the Woodmont Country Club in Maryland. Smith shot an opening round 72 and was tied for 15th Smith is currently four shots behind the leaders. The tournament will continue today with another 18 holes of stroke play qualifying. The top 64 finishers will then be seeded into a bracket with match play beginning on Wednesday.

The NSAA Board of Directors has voted to start the fall sports season on time. That means practice will begin on Monday for cross country, football, softball, girls golf, boys tennis and volleyball. The first date for competition is set for August 20th. If any school is unable to play a contest due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the game will be considered a no contest and will not count against the schools in the playoff standings. The Hastings High football team will have a “Week 0” game this year on August 21st at Lincoln Star. That means practice will begin this week.

ROYALS> Kris Bryant homered in his return to the lineup and Alec Mills pitched seven effective innings, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals 2-0 last night for their fourth consecutive win. Mills allowed three hits , struck out four and walked three. Kansas City wasted a solid performance from Danny Duffy, who pitched six innings of one run ball. The Royals finished with five hits in their fourth straight loss. The same two teams play at 7:15pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

BIG 12> The Big 12 has approved a scheduling model for the upcoming college football season that will include nine conference games and one nonconference game. The start of conference play will be solidified in the coming weeks, with an anticipated start sometime in mid-to late September. The league still expects to play its nonconference games before the start of league play. The model gives the Big 12 flexibility to move back the Big 12 Championship game to December 12th or 19th.

The ACC has adopted an 11 game schedule with 10 conference games and one noconference game. The SEC has approved a ten game, conference only schedule. The PAC 12 will also play a conference only schedule for this season.

NFL> The Las Vegas Raiders have traded defensive tackle PJ Hall to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional 2021 draft choice. That choice would be a seventh round selection if Hall is on the Vikings 53 man roster for six games this season. Hall was a second round draft choice of the Raiders in 2018, but recorded only 1.5 quarterback sacks in 30 games.

The New York Jets have released former Nebraska receiver Quincy Enunwa, who has battled neck injuries the past two seasons. The Jets still Enunwa $6 million this year, money that was guaranteed in the four-year, $36 million extension he signed in December 2018. In addition, he will receive $4.1 million of his 2021 salary that was guaranteed for injury. Enunwa ended up playing just one game of a four-year contract. He ended up making $20 million on that deal and had one reception for (minus) 4 yards.