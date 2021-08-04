Local Sports 8-4-2021

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will meet Wake Forest for the first time in school history, when the Huskers travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina to battle the Demon Deacons in the 2021 BIG Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday December 1st. Wake Forest finished 12-13 last year. The Huskers were 13-13. It’s the first announced game on Nebraska’s 2021-2022 schedule.

The Hastings College Alumni Association will honor Tim Ebers with the 2021 Outstanding Alumni Coach Award. Ebers will be honored in conjunction with the Athletic Hall of Fame induction during Homecoming Weekend at Hastings College on Saturday September 18th. Ebers is the head cross country and track and field coach at Elkhorn South.

Hastings Five Points Bank will play Washington, Missouri today in the opening round of the Mid South Regional Baseball Tournament at Duncan Field. The Chiefs are 29-13 after going 0-2 at the state tournament last week. Washington won the Missouri State Championship by outscoring their three opponents 40-13. They are 22-12. Gametime will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:50pm. In the other games, Pittsburgh, Kansas will play Oak Grove of Missouri at 10:00am this morning followed by Dubuque County of Iowa against Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club of Colorado. The 4:00pm game will pit Gretna against Cabot of Arkansas. Opening ceremonies are set for 6:00pm.

It’ll be Hickman against Alliance in the championship game of the Class B Seniors Tournament in Crete. Hickman beat Columbus Lakeview 12-6 last night while Alliance knocked off Crete 7-1.

In the Class C Tournament in Palmer, Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus will play Palmer Wolbach Greeley. DCB beat SOS 9-2 last night while PWG shut out Louisville/Weeping Water 3-0.

ROYALS> The Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 last night. Tim Anderson and Andrew Vaughn homered for the White Sox. The same two teams play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NFL> Months after he announced his retirement from the NFL, former quarterback Phillip Rivers says he isn’t ruling out a return. Rivers retired in January after one season with Indianapolis. Before that, he spent 16 seasons with the Chargers. Rivers says he is staying in shape in case a situation presents itself for a late season stint in the NFL. Rivers is currently a first year head football coach at St. Michael’s Catholic High School in Alabama. The team’s final regular season game is scheduled for October 29th, which is Week 8 of the NFL season.

NBA> Two time NBA MVP and three time champion Stephen Curry has agreed to a four year, 215 million dollar contract extension with the Golden State Warriors. The extension, means Curry will now make 261-million dollars over the next five seasons. Curry averaged 32 points per game for the Warriors last season.