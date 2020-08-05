Local Sports 8-5-2020

The Big Ten has released their college football schedule for the 2020 season. Nebraska, which previously was scheduled to open the season at home against Purdue on September 5th, will now play on the road at Rutgers. Nebraska will then play back to back home games against Illinois and Wisconsin before playing at Iowa on September 26th. The Huskers will face Minnesota at home on October 3rd before playing at Ohio State on October 10th. The rest of the schedule has Nebraska playing at Northwestern on October 24th and at Purdue on November 14th. The Huskers will have home games against Penn State on October 31st and Michigan State on November 21st. Nebraska will have open dates on October 17th, November 7th and November 28th. The Big Ten Championship game is set for December 5th. The conferences first game will take place on September 3rd with Ohio State playing Illinois. On the 4th, Indiana will take on Wisconsin.

The league is still dealing with some COVID 19 situations. The number of COVID 19 cases on the Rutgers football team has nearly doubled from 15 to 28 players. Northwestern has paused workouts after one player tested positive for the coronavirus. Michigan State’s two week quarantine for its football program ends on Tuesday. This comes after the university disclosed another seven cases within the athletic department in the latest round of testing. Ohio State paused their workouts last month due to an outbreak. Indiana freshman offensive lineman Brady Feeney has developed a possible heart condition as a result of contracting COVID 19. Nebraska is scheduled to open fall camp on Friday.

Former Husker offensive lineman Keven Lightner of Adams Central is hospitalized in Lincoln and is on a ventilator with a severe case of COVID 19. Lightner turned 55 on July 4th. He was a first team All Big Eight offensive tackle for Nebraska in 1987. He received his positive test for coronavirus on July 25th.

The Nebraska volleyball team will begin practice today. The Huskers finished 28-5 last year and advanced to the Regional Final. But, its still not know when or if a season will be held. No schedules have been announced. Omaha was supposed to host the Final Four this year, but that tournament and the season is still up in the air.

Lindsey Thiele of Wahoo sits alone atop the leaderboard at the 46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship at the Country Club in Lincoln. Thiele, who will be a freshman on the Husker women’s golf team this fall, has a two round total of 144. Danica Badura of Aurora is tied with Husker golfer Nicole Hansen of Lincoln for second at 146. Five time champion Sarah Sasse-Kildow is fourth at 147. Another Husker golfer, Kirsten Baete of Beatrice is fifth at 148.

Action at the US Women’s Amateur in Rockville, Maryland was postponed yesterday. Husker golfer Kate Smith heads into the second round tied for 15th place in the 132 player field after shooting an even par 72 in the opening round on Monday.

Nebraska Wesleyan is still hoping to play football this fall. Wesleyan is a member of the American Rivers Conference, along with eight other teams from Iowa. The American Rivers Conference is the only Division III conference in the nation going ahead with fall sports. Although the schedules have not been finalized, Wesleyan is hoping to play five of the eight conference foes in football, The volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer teams will likely play each conference opponent once.

NFL> The Buffalo Bill have released former Nebraska offensive lineman Spencer Long, who was in the second year of a three year deal with the Bills. Long played in 14 games as a reserve for the Bills last season. He was drafted in the third round in 2014 and has played for Washington, the New York Jets and Buffalo. On Monday, the Jets released former Nebraska wide receiver Quincy Enunwa.

ROYALS> The Chicago Cubs hit three home runs to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 last night at Wrigley Field. Thats the fifth straight win for the Cubs and the fifth straight loss for the Royals. The same two teams will play in Kansas City tonight beginning at 7:05pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

BASKETBALL> The Michigan State men’s basketball teams has announced that Jack Hoiberg has been awarded a scholarship for the upcoming season. Hoiberg is the son of Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg. Jack Hoiberg is a walk-on at Michigan State, who has appeared in 28 games for the Spartans in his first two seasons, including a start at Nebraska on February 20th, where he had four points and two assists.

FB> UConn has become the first FBS program to suspend its football program for the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. UConn announced last month it was leaving the American Athletic Conference and returning to the Big East. The Huskies officially left the AAC on July 1 and are required to pay their former league an exit fee of $17 million by 2026. UConn was expected to play as an independent this season. They finished 2-10 in their final season in the AAC. Four of the game’s on UConn’s schedule — road games at Illinois and Ole Miss and home games against Indiana and FCS foe Maine — were cancelled because of scheduling decisions by those teams’ leagues.