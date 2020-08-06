Local Sports 8-6-2020

The first college football preseason poll is out and Nebraska is among the teams receiving votes in the Amway/Coaches Poll. Clemson is ranked number one followed by Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Rounding out the top ten are Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame. Wisconsin is 12th, Michigan is 15th, Minnesota is 18th and Iowa is number 23.

The Big Ten announced their revised 10 game football schedules yesterday. The plan is for Big Ten Institutions to play a 10-game Conference-only schedule including nine current opponents and one additional cross division game. The ten games would be played over at least 12 weeks with each team having two open dates. Nebraska will open the season on September 5th at Rutgers. They’ll also play road games at Iowa, Ohio State, Northwestern and Purdue. The Huskers will play at home against Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State and Michigan State.

The University of Nebraska-Kearney has reported 23 cases of COVID-19 among students, athletes, coaches and faculty. Team practices have been cancelled since July 24th after the first positive case was reported to university officials. UNK encourages the public to help do their part in mitigating the spread of the virus.

The NCAA’s two lower levels will not have fall championships this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The NCAA Division II Presidents Council announced yesterday that there would be no fall sports titles awarded. Conferences can still play, but there will be no national championship tournament for each sport. One of the biggest reason’s given for cancelling fall championships is that 11 of the 23 Division II conferences had already announced they wouldn’t have fall sports this season. The MIAA was already scheduled to meet today and this issue is expected to be brought up.

Danica Badura of Aurora shot a final round of 67 to win the 46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship at the Country Club in Lincoln. Badura is the first to shoot a 67 in the stroke play tournament and her three under par 213 tied Danielle Lemek’s total that she posted five years ago at the North Bend Golf Course. Lindsey Thiele of Wahoo finished second with a 215. Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln was third with a 221.

Nebraska golfer Kate Smith is in the round of 64 today at the U.S. Women’s Amateur in Rockville, Maryland. Smith finished two rounds of qualifying one over par.

ROYALS> Yu Darvish pitched seven sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the skidding Kansas City Royals 6-1 last night for their sixth straight win. Darvish gave up five hits, struck out four and walked one. It’s the sixth straight loss for the Royals. The same two teams play again tonight, beginning at 6:15pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NFL> Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory took to social media yesterday to say he is being treated unfairly by the NFL as he attempts to be reinstated from an indefinite suspension. Gregory applied for reinstatement in March. He is on indefinite suspension for multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy dating back to his rookie year in 2015. Gregory has played in only 28 of a possible 80 regular season games in his career. Earlier this offseason, pass rusher Aldon Smith was conditionally reinstated by the league after multiple suspensions that have kept him off of the playing field since 2015.