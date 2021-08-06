Local Sports 8-6-2021

Three former Huskers have led the United States volleyball team into the gold medal match at the Olympics. The top ranked Americans beat Serbia in the semifinals today, 25-19, 25-15, 25-23. Jordan Larson finished with 15 points for the United States. Justine Wong Orantes and Kelsey Robinson are also playing for the Americans. The United States will try to win the Olympic gold medal in the sport for the first time in its fourth appearance in the gold medal match. Larson won the silver medal in 2012 and the bronze medal in 2016.

Former Husker offensive lineman Brent Qvale has signed with the Tennessee Titans. Qvale spent his first six NFL seasons with the New York Jets, before a move to the Houston Texans for the 2020 season. Terms were not disclosed, but Qvale made 910-thousand dollars with Houston last season. Qvale has been a spot starter throughout his NFL career. As a Jet, he played in 63 games, starting 15 total games across six seasons. Last year, he started three games in 14 appearances for the struggling Texans.

Creighton is picked by the leagues coaches to win the Big East Conference volleyball championship this year. The Bluejays have won the title the past seven years. Creighton has also won six straight conference tournament titles and is 121-8 in Big East play since 2014.Marquette is second in the Coaches Preseason Poll followed by St. Johns, Xavier and Villanova. Connecticut and Depaul tied for sixth. Providence was eighth followed by Butler, Seaton Hall and Georgetown. Naomi Hickman and Jaela Zimmerman of Creighton were selected to the Preseason All Big East team.

Hastings Five Points Bank has executed the suicide squeeze almost to perfection throughout the summer of 2021. Last night, it blew up in their face. Kaden Evans popped up the bunt in the bottom of the seventh inning and Justin Musgrave was thrown out at third base as Dubuque County held on to beat Hastings 10-9 in the Mid South Regional Tournament at Duncan Field. Hastings spotted Dubuque County a 6-0 lead after just two innings. Chiefs starting pitcher Creighton Jacobitz did not record an out in the first inning and gave up five runs and four hits with a walk. Tyson Lebar had three hits, including a triple and a double and drove in three runs. Hastings is now 30-14 on the season and will play Gretna in the elimination game at 4:00pm this afternoon. Gretna eliminated Pittsburgh of Kansas yesterday with a 3-0 win. Hastings beat Gretna 3-2 earlier this season. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 3:50pm. In the other games yesterday, Washington of Missouri stayed alive with a 5-4 win over Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club of Colorado and Cabot of Arkansas beat Oak Grove of Missouri 13-4. Today, Oak Grove will play Washington at 1:00pm. Cabot will play Dubuque County in the winner’s bracket final at 7:00pm.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals beat Chicago 3-2 last night. Daniel Lynch threw five plus innings and gave up one run and four hits. Lynch has given up only four runs over his last 19 innings. Kansas City will play at St. Louis tonight beginning at 7:15pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NFL> Robert Griffin II has signed a multiyear deal with ESPN to be a college football and NFL analyst. Griffin will be in the booth for college football games on ESPN and ABC and will contribute to ESPN’s studio coverage, including during the College Football Playoff and Super Bowl. The Heisman Trophy winner and former Pro Bowl quarterback has not totally shut the door on his NFL career, however. The deal allows Griffin to seek a playing opportunity with a team if one arises.

Despite a 20% revenue drop in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the average value of the 32 NFL franchises is up 14% to $3.48 billion, according to Forbes. It is the biggest gain in five years, according to the magazine. For the 15th straight year, the Dallas Cowboys are valued as the most expensive franchise, reaching $6.5 billion, an $800 million increase over their value in 2020. They are followed by the New England Patriots, the New York Giants, the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Football Team. The Buffalo Bills have the lowest value at $2.27 billion.