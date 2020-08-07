Local Sports 8-7-2020

The first college football poll is out and Nebraska is among the teams receiving votes in the Amway/Coaches Poll. Clemson is ranked number one followed by Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Rounding out the top ten are Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame. Wisconsin is 12th, Michigan is 15th, Minnesota is 18th and Iowa is number 23. Nebraska will start their pre season workouts today. Their first game is set for September 5th at Rutgers.

The Nebraska baseball team has landed their seventh in state recruit in their class of 2021. Millard West pitcher Corbin Hawkins committed to the Huskers yesterday. The addition of Hawkins will give the Huskers three Millard West products on their roster. Colby Gomes is already an established pitcher and Max Anderson will be joining the team this fall. Hawkins becomes the 12th member of Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class.

Nebraska’s Kate Smith has advanced to the round of 32 at the 120th US Women’s Amateur Championship in Rockville, Maryland. Smith beat Louise Yu of Vanderbilt 2 and 1 in the first round of match play yesterday. The 15th seeded Smith will play 47th seeded Tyler Akabane of UCLA in the second round today.

The Superintendent of the Omaha Public Schools told a neighborhood association meeting last night, “we can either have school or sports, but we can’t have both.” Cheryl Logan said the Omaha Public Schools quarantined 17 people in one school earlier this week off of one very close contact. Omaha Public Schools could either start fall sports late or cancel the fall sports season all together.

Kansas City hit three home runs last night and finished with a season high 18 hits to beat the Chicago Cubs 13-2. The win snaps a six game losing streak for the Royals. Brad Keller picked up the win in his first major league appearance in nearly a year. He started the season on the injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus. He struck out seven in five scoreless innings. Kansas City will play host to Minnesota tonight beginning at 7:05pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

Erik Jones won’t return to Joe Gibbs Racing next season, ending his time with one of NASCAR’s top teams after three Cup seasons and several years in Gibbs’ driver development program. Jones has two victories in 131 Cup starts. He’ll be replaced by Christopher Bell.

Jason Day and Brendon Todd Share the first round lead after the opening round of the PGA Championship in San Francisco. They each had rounds of 65. We’ll have coverage beginning at 6:00pm tonight on ESPN Tri Cities.