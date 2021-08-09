Local Sports 8-9-2021

Nebraska volleyball player Lauren Stivrins has announced that she’s taking advantage of her extra year of eligibility and will return to the Huskers for the 2021 season. The 6-foot-4 middle blocker suffered a back injury late in the season that limited her in the NCAA Tournament and led to offseason surgery. Stivrins was a first team AVCA All-American, who averaged 3.18 kills on .468 hitting and 1.03 blocks per set. Stivrins joins Lexi Sun as seniors returning for an extra season of eligibility.

Former Nebraska All-Americans Jordan Larson, Justine Wong-Orantes and Kelsey Robinson became Olympic gold medalists on Sunday as the United States defeated Brazil 3-0 in the final match of the 2020 Tokyo Games. The Americans won the match 25-21, 25-20, 25-14.

The Nebraska-Kearney football team begins fall camp today. The Lopers finished 7-5 in 2019. They were 2-0 last year. UNK opens the season at home on September 2nd against Missouri Southern State. Hastings College will begin fall camp on Wednesday. They’re first game is set for September 4th at number one ranked Northwestern.

Dubuque County completed an undefeated run in the Mid South Regional baseball tournament with a 3-1 victory over Cabot of Arkansas in the championship game. Dubuque County advances to the Legion World Series that gets underway on Thursday in Shelby, North Carolina.

The Hastings Little League team is 2-0 at the Midwest Regional in Indianapolis. Hastings beat Fargo of North Dakota 1-0 on Saturday and then knocked off Centennial Lake of Minnesota 2-0 last night. Kowen Rader was the winning pitcher. He went the distance and gave up only three hits. He struck out 13 and walked one. Owen Ablott had two hits and an RBI. Hastings will play Sioux Falls of South Dakota in the winner’s bracket final on Thursday. First pitch will be at 10:00am.

ROYALS> Nicky Lopez hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning after a long rain delay as the Kansas City Royals averted a three game sweep with a 6-5 win over St. Louis yesterday. Play was stopped for 2 hours and 10 minutes in the ninth inning because of rain. The Royals are now 48-62 and will host the New York Yankees tonight. First pitch is at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

NASCAR> Kyle Larson won the NASCAR race yesterday at Watkins, Glenn. It’s the 5th victory of the season for Larson. Chase Elliot was second followed by Martin Truex Jr, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.

GRAND PRIX> Marcus Ericsson won the Inaugural Music City Grand Prix in Nashville. Six time Indy Car champion Scott Dixon finished second followed by James Hichcliffe, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Graham Rahal.

HOF> The 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was inducted yesterday. This year’s class included Drew Pearson, Tom Flores, Peyton Manning, John Lynch, Calvin Johnson, Alan Faneca and Charles Woodson.

BOWDEN> Longtime Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden has died. He was 91. Bowden announced on July 21st he had a terminal illness that his brother Terry Bowden later said was pancreatic cancer. Bowden piled up 377 wins during his 40 years as a major college coach. He went 315-98-4 in 34 years at Florida State.