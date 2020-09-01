Local Sports 9-1-2020

Big Ten Presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone the fall football season according to a brief and two affidavits filed in response to a lawsuit from eight Nebraska players. The Big Ten’s brief targets “three incorrect and unsupportable assertions” in the players lawsuit, which focused on the vote and the process that led to the August 11th decision to postpone the fall season. Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa were the three schools voting against the postponement.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says the Big Ten “made a mistake” on the way it handled fall sports. Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Ricketts said he didn’t agree with the decision to handle all fall sports the same, pointing to the differences between sports like cross country versus football. He said the Big Ten had a bad approach to the situation, and he encourages the conference to re-examine their decision since it treated all states equally.

Two former Nebraska football players are looking for new jobs. Former first round pick and defensive back Prince Amukamara has been released by the Las Vegas Raiders and kicker Bret Maher has been cut by the New York Jets. Amukamara played his first five seasons with the New York Giants before a year in Jacksonville and three with Chicago. He signed with the Raiders during the offseason. Maher spent the last two seasons with Dallas after a long stretch in the Canadian Football League.

Former Nebraska women’s basketball player Maddie Simon has signed a professional contract and will play overseas in Germany. Simon was a four year letterwinner for the Huskers from 2016 to 2019. She spent last year as a graduate assistant for the women’s basketball program at Memphis. She totaled 709 points, 336 rebounds and 133 assists while playing in 108 games for the Huskers.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals scored two runs in the eighth inning to beat the Cleveland Indians 2-1 last night. It was the Royals’ first win this season when trailing after seven innings. Scott Barlow picked up the win in relief for Kansas City. He pitched one inning, allowing two hits and no runs. Greg Holland recorded his second save. The same two teams play at 7:05pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Miami beat Milwaukee 115-104. The Heat now lead the series 1-0. Oklahoma City got by Houston 104-100. That series is tied 3-3.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay beat Boston 3-2. The Lightning win the series 4-1. Colorado beat Dallas 6-3. The Stars lead the series 3-2.

NFL> The Kansas City Chiefs have locked up their front office through the 2025 season after agreeing to contract extensions with head coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach. Reid and Veach joined the Chiefs in 2013, with Veach starting as a scout. He was promoted to General Manager in 2017. The Chiefs have made the playoffs in six of seven seasons with Reid and Veach, the past four as AFC West Champions. The Chiefs last season won their first Super Bowl in 50 years when they beat the San Francisco 49ers. Reid is 77-35 in seven regular seasons with the Chiefs. The Chiefs at one point this year had less than $200 of room under the salary cap, but still found a way to sign quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce to new contracts potentially worth more than 600 million dollars.