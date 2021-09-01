Local Sports 9-1-2021

The sellout streak at Nebraska home football games remains intact after two generous donors came forward to purchase all the remaining tickets for Saturday’s home opener against Fordham. The “Red Carpet Experience for Youth” will provide complimentary tickets to underserved youth across the state. The game will mark the 376th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium, a streak that began in 1962. Tickets remain available for each of Nebraska’s six other games at Memorial Stadium this year. Tickets can be obtained at huskers.com.

Nebraska will face a team from the Football Championship Series for the first time since 2018 when the Huskers play Fordham on Saturday. The Huskers are 0-1 on the season after dropping a 30-22 decision to Illinois on Saturday. The Rams did not play the 2020 fall season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They went 2-1 during an abbreviated spring season. The last opponent Nebraska played from the Football Championship Series was Bethune-Cookman that resulted in a 45-9 Husker win in Lincoln. Kickoff will be at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

Sophomore Sami Hauk has been named the goalkeeper of the week in the Big Ten Conference. Hauk had eight saves in the game against Baylor last week and had nine saves against Oklahoma. Hauk has allowed only one goal in four games so far this season. Nebraska is 3-1 on the season and will play host to Nebraska-Omaha on Thursday. Game time will be at 7:05pm.

The Hastings College volleyball team will begin the conference season tonight against Doane. The Broncos are 8-0 on the season. First serve will be at 7:30pm. The Hastings College women’s soccer team will face Bellevue University tonight at Lloyd Wilson Field. Game time will be at 5:30pm.

Hastings will hold a celebration tonight for the Hastings Little League baseball team that played four games in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania last week. The celebration will start with a parade in downtown Hastings at 5:30pm followed by a reception and autograph session at Duncan Field beginning at 6:00pm.

In high school softball action last night, Hastings High shut out York 12-0. Faith Molina and Delaney Mullen had three hits for the Tigers. Hastings is now 9-0 on the season. St. Cecilia is now 9-1 after rolling past Centura/Central Valley 14-2. Olivia Kvols had two hits and four RBI’s for the Hawkettes. Adams Central beat Holdrege 12-5. The Patriots are now 8-4.

In some other games, Northwest took two from Kearney 11-3 and 3-1, Central Catholic beat Kearney Catholic 10-2 and Minden 11-1, Lincoln Southwest shut out Grand Island 10-0 and Aurora knocked off Centennial 6-1.

In high school volleyball last night, Adams Central beat Hastings High and Seward in the Seward triangular, Northwest beat Kearney,Central Catholic swept Blue Hill and Sutton beat Sandy Creek.

ROYALS> Cleveland beat the Kansas City Royals 7-2 last night. The same two teams play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

FOOTBALL> Texas A & M is finalizing a contract extension with football coach Jimbo Fisher that will increase his average annual salary to more than nine million dollars. Fisher is entering his four season with the Aggies and has compiled a record of 26-10. His new deal will take him through the 2030 season. His new contract places him second nationally behind Alabama’s Nick Saban, who makes ten million dollars per season.