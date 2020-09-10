Local Sports 9-10-2020

A group of 28 Nebraska State Senators have signed a letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and the conference’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors asking the league to “transparently reconsider its decision to cancel the fall football season.” On Tuesday, a group of 10 state Republican legislative leaders from six states around the Big Ten footprint also sent a letter to the Big Ten. If a vote is taken and a return to competition is approved, it’s not clear exactly when football would start. Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said the subcommittee he serves on that’s considering potential scheduling models has looked at Thanksgiving, January and February as potential start dates.

Two former Huskers have been named co-captains of their NFL teams. Lavonte David has been named a co-captain of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who open the season on Sunday in New Orleans. Maliek Collins has been named a co-captain for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders open the season at Carolina on Sunday.

The Hastings College volleyball team opened the conference season with a four set win over the College of St. Mary’s last night. The Broncos won the match 25-18, 24-26, 25-11, 25-19. Lucy Skoch led the Broncos with a match high 11 kills. Hastings is now 2-1 on the season and will host Midland next Wednesday at Lynn Farrell Arena. First serve will be at 7:30pm.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team opened the season with a 3-0 win over Kansas Wesleyan. Jacqueline Gilbert scored two goals for the Broncos. Taren Newman scored the other one. Hastings will play the University of Science and Arts on Saturday in Wichita.

The Kearney High School Junior Varsity and Varsity football teams have been shut down after a player tested positive for COVID 19. The player was unmasked at times during practice and at a JV game on Monday. As a result, all 11th and 12th grade football players and all students who ate lunch with the individual are required to quarantine for 14 days. That means Kearney’s varsity football games with North Platte on Friday night and next weeks game against Millard West have been canceled. A junior varsity game against Lincoln Southeast scheduled for Monday has also been cancelled. North Platte will now host Bellevue West on Friday. Bellevue West had a schedule opening after its game scheduled for tonight against Omaha Creighton Prep was called off when a Prep player tested positive last week.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals beat Cleveland 3-0 last night. Danny Duffy pitched four hit ball into the sixth inning and snapped a winless streak of nearly six years in Cleveland. The same two teams play beginning at 5:10pm tonight. Pre-game begins at 4:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

MLB> The Atlanta Braves scored 29 runs against the Miami Marlins last night, falling just one short of tying the major league record for most runs in a game. The Texas Rangers scored 30 runs in a game against Baltimore in 2007. The 1955 White Sox and the 1950 Red Sox also scored 29 runs in a game. The Braves scored 18 of their 29 runs by home runs. Their 20 run loss is the Marlins largest margin of defeat in franchise history.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Toronto got by Boston 125-122. That series is now tied at 3-3. In the other game, the Los Angeles Clippers beat Denver 96-85. The Clippers now lead that series 3-1.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay got by the New York Islanders 2-1. Tampa Bay leads that series 2-0.