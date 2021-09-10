Local Sports 9-10-2021

The Nebraska football team will face Buffalo tomorrow at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The Huskers are 1-1 on the season after last weeks 52-7 win over Fordham. The Bulls are 1-0 after destroying Wagner 69-7. Buffalo rolled up 569 yards of total offense in that game, while limiting Wagner to just 97 yards. This will be the first time Nebraska has faced a team from the Mid-American Conference since a victory over Northern Illinois in 2019. The Huskers will wear alternate uniforms for the game. Nebraska and Adidas created a uniform focused around the team’s unity on and off the field. Kickoff will be at 2:30pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 10:30am on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska volleyball team will play Utah tomorrow night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers are 6-0 on the season after sweeping Creighton on Wednesday. First serve will be at 7:30pm. We’ll have the match on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 7:00pm.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team lost to Arizona State 1-0 last night in Tucson. The Sun Devils scored the only goal of the game in the sixth minute. The Huskers are now 4-3 on the season and will face Arizona on Sunday.

It’s going to be a busy day on the Hastings College campus tomorrow. The Bronco cross country team will host the Bronco stampede beginning at 10:45. The football team will battle Dordt beginning at 1:00pm. Pre-game show begins at noon on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM and hastingslink.com. The volleyball team will play Mount Marty beginning at 3:00pm at Lynn Farrell Arena and the women’s soccer team will battle William Woods at 5:30pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney football team will play at Pittsburgh State tomorrow night. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm. The volleyball team is hosting the UNK Fall Classic this weekend. The field includes West Texas A & M, Chadron State, and Southern Nazarene University of Oklahoma. Minot State had to pull out of the Classic because of COVID issues.

In high school football last night, Franklin ran past Deshler 73-22. The Adams Central softball team split two games at the Centennial Triangular, beating Centennial 13-2 and losing to York 7-6. In other action, Grand Island took two from Lincoln Northeast 10-1 and 13-6, Kearney Catholic shut out Holdrege 8-0, Lincoln Northstar beat Kearney 3-1 and Northwest rolled past Grand Island Central Catholic 13-1.

The Adams Central volleyball team split a pair of games at the Blue Hill Triangular, beating Blue Hill and losing to Kearney Catholic. The Stars beat Blue Hill in the other game. Grand Island Central Catholic swept matches with Doniphan/Trumbull and Sutton. Hastings St. Cecilia swept Gibbon 25-9, 25-15, 25-12.

In football tonight and Hastings High is at Gering. And the games you’ll hear on the radio are Adams Central at Minden, St. Cecilia hosting Twin River, Kearney Catholic at St. Paul, North Platte is at Kearney and Fullerton at Kenesaw. Those games can be heard online at platteriverpreps.com.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals beat Baltimore 6-0 last night. Carlos Hernandez allowed three hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out one. Hernandez has allowed just three earned runs in 24 2/3 innings over his past four appearances. Since July 29th, he is 5-0 with a 1.68 earned run average. Kansas City will open a series tonight at Minnesota.

NFL> In NFL football last night, Tampa Bay beat Dallas 31-29. Tom Brady threw for 379 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bucs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a contract extension with outside linebacker TJ Watt. The deal is for four years and 112 million dollars, with 80 million dollars in guaranteed money. The average annual salary of 28-million dollars per season makes Watt the NFL’s highest paid defensive player.