Local Sports 9-11-2020

Minnesota is dropping men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, gymnastics and tennis because of budget concerns brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Minnesota is facing a loss of 75-million dollars in revenue for the fiscal year following the Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall sports. School officials said the elimination of the sports will be effective at the completion of their 2020-2021 competition seasons, which the teams will play if “health and safety precautions allow.”

The Hastings College football team will open the season tomorrow at home against Dakota Wesleyan. The Broncos lost their final eight games of last season to finish 2-8. The Tigers were 3-8. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at noon.

The Nebraska-Kearney football team will hold a “Blue-Gold” game in conjunction with 2020 Homecoming festivities on Saturday October 10th. The Lopers begin a series of 15 official practices on Tuesday. UNK will workout for 30 days, culminating with a final practice on October 15th.

Lincoln Southeast took advantage of three Grand Island turnovers in the first quarter to beat the Islanders 35-10 last night at Secrest Field in Lincoln. Grand Island is now

1-1. In other action Allen beat Bloomfield 34-18, Elkhorn got by Waverly 13-7, Medicine Valley beat Southern Valley 40-20 and Wausa blew out Boyd County 36-14.

In football action tonight, Hastings High will play host to Gering on 1230AM KHAS. On The Breeze 94.5, Adams Central will play Minden. On Power 99, St. Paul is at Kearney Catholic. All three games begin at 7:00pm. All games can be heard at platteriverpreps.com and the free Platte River Radio app.

In high school softball last night, Adams Central won a pair of games at their own triangular beating York 7-6 and Centennial 9-2. The Patriots are now 11-5. In other action, Grand Island Central Catholic beat Northwest 6-2, Grand Island shut out Lincoln Northeast 9-0 and Kearney Catholic got by Holdrege 4-2,

In high school volleyball, Adams Central split two games at the Kearney Catholic triangular. The Patriots beat Blue Hill 25-13, 25-6, but lost to Kearney Catholic 25-20, 25-23. The Patriots are now 6-2. In the other game, Kearney Catholic beat Blue Hill 25-12, 25-9. St. Cecilia defeated Gibbon 25-19, 25-21, 25-8. The Hawkettes are now 6-2.

In other action, Grand Island Central Catholic beat Doniphan/Trumbull and Sutton while Sutton defeated Doniphan/Trumbull. Lawrence Nelson defeated Deshler in five games, Ord beat Centura and Wood River while Wood River defeated Centura. Silver Lake swept Shelton and Wilcox Hildreth took three games from Red Cloud.

ROYALS> Brady Singer flirted with a no hitter to lead the Kansas City Royals to an 11-1 win over the Cleveland Indians last night. Singer allowed just one hit, a two out single by Austin Hedges in the eighth inning, who came to bat with a .148 average. That was only the ninth big league start for Singer. Kansas City will begin a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight.

NFL> Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 34-20 victory over the Houston Texans in the 2020 season opener last night. That was the tenth straight win for the Chiefs dating back to last season. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown for the Chiefs.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat Houston 110-100. The Lakers now lead the series 3-1.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Dallas got by Las Vegas 3-2. The Stars now lead that series 2-1.