Local Sports 9-13-2021

Alabama is ranked number one in the latest AP College Football Poll. The Crimson Tide are 2-0 on the season after Saturday’s 48-14 win over Mercer. Georgia is second followed by Oklahoma, Oregon and Iowa. Rounding out the top ten are Clemson, Texas A & M, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Penn State. Wisconsin is 18th and Michigan is number 25.

The Nebraska football team is now 2-1 on the season after Saturday’s 28-3 win over Buffalo. Adrian Martinez completed 13 of 19 passes for 242 yards, including a pair of 68-yard scoring strikes to Samori Toure. Martinez also carried the ball six times for 110 yards. On the day, the two teams combined for six missed field goals, three by each team. Luke Reimer led the defense with 16 tackles and an interception. Nebraska will play at Oklahoma on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

The 3rd ranked Nebraska volleyball team lost to Utah in five sets on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. The scores were 25-18, 26-24, 25-27, 22-25, 13-15. Lindsay Krause led the Huskers with 15 kills. Ally Batenhorst and Kayla Caffey had ten kills apiece. Nebraska is now 6-1 on the season and will play at Stanford on Tuesday. First serve will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team lost to Arizona 3-2 yesterday in Tucson. The Huskers are now 4-4 on the season and will open Big Ten play at home on Sunday against Purdue. Game time will be at 1:05pm.

The Hastings College football team lost to Dordt 61-10 on Saturday. The Defenders racked up 738 yards of total offense in the game compared to just 232 for the Broncos. Tyree Nesmith had 123 yards rushing and one touchdown for the Broncos. Carlo Terrell had nine tackles. Koby Brandenburg had three interceptions, which ties the school record and the Great Plains Athletic Conference record. Hastings is now 0-2 on the season and will host Jamestown on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game show begins at noon on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM.

The Hastings College volleyball team swept Mount Marty on Saturday, 25-16, 25-13, 25-10. Emily Krolikowski had 14 kills for the Broncos. Hastings is now 11-4, 2-1 in the conference. They’ll play at third ranked Midland on Wednesday. First serve will be at 7:30pm.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team shut out William Woods 3-0 on Saturday. The Broncos are now 4-1 and will host Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday.

Quarterback TJ Davis threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to lead Nebraska-Kearney to a 28-17 win over Pittsburg State on Saturday. The Lopers are now 2-0 and will host Washburn on Saturday.

The UNK volleyball team went 3-0 in their fall classic to improve to 8-0 on the season. The Lopers will host Emporia State and Washburn this weekend.

The UNK women’s soccer team lost to Augustana 1-0 on Sunday. The Lopers are now 1-3 and will host Washburn on Friday and will play at Fort Hays State on Sunday.

The Hastings High softball team went 3-0 in the Tiger Classic over the weekend. Hastings is now 15-1 and will host McCook on Tuesday. Adams Central went 2-1 in the Tiger Classic. They are now 13-6 and will play Hastings High on Friday. St.Cecilia went 0-3. They are now 11-6 and will host Southern Valley/Alma on Tuesday.

NFL> In NFL football yesterday, Kansas City beat Cleveland 33-29 and Denver knocked off the New York Giants 27-13. In the late game, the Los Angeles Rams beat Chicago 34-14. Tonight, its Baltimore at Las Vegas. Kickoff will be at 7:15pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30pm on ESPN Tri-Cities.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals beat Minnesota 5-3 yesterday. Whit Merrifield had three hits for the Royals. Kansas City is now 65-78 on the season and will open a series with the Oakland A’s on Tuesday.