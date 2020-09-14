Local Sports 9-14-2020

The Big Ten presidents and chancellors did not vote yesterday on whether to start the fall football season after hearing updated medical information and other presentations on a potential return to play. A formal vote is expected in the new few days. A potential start date of October 17th is one option being discussed and likely would allow Big Ten teams to complete the regular season before the College Football Playoff selections are made. The Big Ten initially postponed all fall sports on August 11th because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. One of the main differences for the presidents to consider now is the new availability of at least four rapid response testing options that could allow Big Ten teams to test daily for COVID 19 and significantly decrease the amount of necessary contact tracing.

Tyree Nesmith rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday to lead the Hastings College football team to a 45-7 victory over Dakota Wesleyan. The four touchdowns was just one shy of the school record of five scored by Travis Soucie in 1999 against Bethany in the opening round of the playoffs. The Broncos had 431 yards of total offense, including 247 on the ground. Hastings is now 1-0 on the season and will play at Concordia on Saturday.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team beat the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 2-1 on Saturday in Wichita. Jacqueline Gilbert scored both goals for the Broncos. Hastings is now 2-0 on the season and will play at Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday.

All three city softball teams competed in the St. Cecilia Invite on Saturday. Hastings High went 4-0 with victories over Ralston, Elkhorn, Crete and Grand Island. The Tigers are now 13-1. Adams Central went 3-0 with wins over St. Cecilia, Holdrege and McCook. The Patriots are now 14-5. St. Cecilia went 2-2. The Hawkettes beat McCook and Holdrege, but lost to Northwest and Adams Central.

The St. Cecilia volleyball team went 2-1 in the Cozad Invitational on Saturday. The Hawkettes beat Ogallala and Ainsworth and lost to Gothenburg. St. Cecilia is now 5-3.

The St. Cecilia football team will come out of a 14 day quarantine on Wednesday, after a student tested positive for COVID 19. The Hawks are scheduled to play Centura on Friday.

In high school football Friday night, Hastings High beat Gering 45-0. The Tigers are now 4-0 on the season and will play at Alliance on Friday. Adams Central is now 3-0 after beating Minden 49-14. The Patriots will play at Cozad on Friday.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals won their sixth straight game yesterday with an 11-0 win over Pittsburgh. Brad Keller pitched his first Major League shutout tossing five hitter. The Royals will open a two game series with Detroit on Tuesday.

NFL> In the late NFL game last night, the Los Angeles Rams beat Dallas 20-17. Tonight, Pittsburgh will play at the New York Giants and Tennessee will be at Denver. We’ll have complete coverage of the Denver game on your new home for Broncos football The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 7:00pm.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Denver stayed alive with a 111-98 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. That series is now tied at three games apiece.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay beat the New York Islanders 4-1. The Lightning now lead the series 3-1.