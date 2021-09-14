Local Sports 9-14-2021

Nebraska has dropped three spots to number six in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers are 6-1 on the season after dropping a match to Utah over the weekend. Texas is ranked number one followed by Wisconsin, Ohio State, Pittsburgh and Louisville. Rounding out the top ten are Nebraska, Washington, Kentucky, Purdue and Utah. Minnesota is 11th and Penn State is 20th. Creighton is up two spots to number 17. Nebraska will play at Stanford tonight beginning at 7:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.

Nebraska-Kearney is ranked number one in the Division II Poll. The Lopers are 8-0 on the season. The last time UNK was ranked number one was in September of 2018. The Lopers will play Emporia State and Washburn this weekend.

The Nebraska Kearney football team is ranked 23rd in the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 Poll. This is the first time the Lopers have been ranked since 2011. UNK is 2-0 on the season with wins over Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State. They have won five games in a row dating back to November of 2019. UNK will play host to Washburn on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm.

Luke Reimer of Nebraska has been named the Defensive Player of the Week in the Big Ten Conference. Reimer had 16 tackles and an interception in Saturday’s game against Buffalo. He’s the first Husker to win the honor since Nate Gerry in 2016.

The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at Michigan State on Saturday September 25th will kickoff at 6:00pm and will be televised nationally on FS1.

In high school softball last night, Northwest split a pair of games with North Platte, winning 10-3 and losing 5-2. Minden got by Ord 5-4. Tonight, Hastings High will host McCook and St. Cecilia will play Southern Valley/Alma and Centura/Central Valley. Grand Island will host a doubleheader with Lincoln Northstar, Kearney Catholic will host Gothenburg and Polk County and Aurora will play at Northwest.

In high school volleyball, Adams Central will host Aurora and Minden in a triangular. We’ll have the action on Power 99 beginning at 5:00pm this afternoon. Blue Hill will play at St. Cecilia.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals will open a series with the Oakland A’s tonight. First pitch is at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

NFL> In the NFL game last night, Las Vegas beat Baltimore 33-27 in overtime. Derek Carr threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones to win it with 3:38 remaining in the extra period. That came after the Raiders thought they won the game on a 33 yard touchdown pass from Carr to Bryan Edwards, who was instead ruled to have been down inside the one yard line. Carr then threw an interception in the end zone. The Raiders got the ball back after Lamar Jackson fumbled at his own 27 yard line. Carr completed 34 of 56 passes for 435 yards with two interceptions.

CFB> USC has fired football coach Clay Helton. The decision came just two days after the Trojans opened the season with a 42-28 loss to Stanford. Helton was under contract through the 2023 season. His buyout is estimated at 12-million dollars. Former Husker Donte Williams will serve as the interim head coach. Williams joined the staff in 2020. Helton had served as the head coach since 2015 and compiled a record of 46-24.