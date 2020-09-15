Local Sports 9-15-2020

Hastings College kicker Jason Bachle has been named the special teams player of the week in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Bachle averaged 46 yards per punt and pinned the Tigers inside the five yard line twice in Saturday’s 45-7 win over Dakota Wesleyan. He was also 6 for 6 on extra points and made a 37 yard field goal. Hastings will play at Concordia on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 6:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:00pm on 1230AM KHAS.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team has picked up another commitment. Jackie Schelkopf of Fillmore Central will be coming to Hastings. She has scored 704 points and has grabbed 219 rebounds in her high school career. Schelkopf has hit nearly 56 percent of her field goals, including 105 three pointers. Katherine Hamburger of St. Cecilia committed to the Broncos last week.

The Nebraska School Activities Association has awarded Scottsbluff-Gering the Class B State Girls Golf Championships for the next two years. The 2020 event will be held at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering October 12th and 13th. The 2021 event will be held at the Scottsbluff Country Club. The 2019 State Championship was held at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.

In high school softball yesterday, Ord beat Minden 12-7 and Crete shut out York 8-0. Today, St. Cecilia will play Centura/Central Valley and Southern Valley/Alma while Hastings High entertains McCook.

In high school volleyball, St. Cecilia will play at Blue Hill. The Minden triangular involving Adams Central and Aurora has been postponed.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals open a two game series with the Detroit Tigers tonight. The Royals have won six straight. First pitch will be at 6:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Pittsburgh beat the New York Giants 26-16 and Tennessee got by Denver 16-14.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Dallas took care of Las Vegas 3-2. The Stars win that series 4-1.

NBA> There were no games in the NBA Playoffs. Tonight, Miami will play Boston and the Denver Nuggets battle the Los Angeles Clippers.