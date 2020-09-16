Local Sports 9-16-2020

Nebraska guard Taylor Kissinger has announced the end of her collegiate playing career. The 6-foot-one shooter from Minden was preparing for her fourth season with the Husker women’s basketball team. She redshirted because of a hip injury as a junior last year. Kissinger underwent season ending surgery on January 3rd after appearing in five games with the Big Red. She faced setbacks during her rehabilitation following surgery, and her participation was limited throughout the summer. Kissinger appeared in 60 games with 31 starts over two-plus seasons with the Huskers. She finished her career with 559 points, 214 rebounds, 78 assists and 36 steals. Her career 40.4% three point percentage is the best mark in Nebraska women’s basketball history.

Hastings College has swept the women’s soccer honors in the Great Plains Athletic Conference this week. Jacqueline Gilbert has been named the offensive player of the week after scoring four goals in two games last week. Sarah Carpenter has been named the defensive player of the week. She was in goal as the Broncos shut out Kansas Wesleyan and beat Oklahoma Science and Arts.

The Hastings High softball team beat McCook 5-2 yesterday. Sammy Schmidt had three hits and two RBI’s for the Tigers. Faith Molina was the winning pitcher. She struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings. Hastings is now 14-1. The St. Cecilia softball team split a pair of games yesterday. The Hawkettes beat Centura/Central Valley 10-4, but lost to Southern Valley/Alma 6-1. St. Cecilia is now 12-6.

In some other games, Grand Island Central Catholic got by Crete 1-0, Lincoln North Star beat Grand Island 9-1 and Norfolk defeated Kearney 7-5.

Aurora beat the Adams Central volleyball team 25-17, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20 last night. Jessica Babcock had 13 kills for the Patriots. Adams Central is now 6-3. The Huskies are now 5-5.

St. Cecilia beat Blue Hill 25-19, 25-11, 25-16. Katherine Hamburger had 13 kills for the Hawkettes. Abigail Meyer had seven for the Bobcats. St. Cecilia is now 6-3. Blue Hill falls to 5-7.

In some other games, Doniphan/Trumbull beat Central City and Gibbon, Grand Island Central Catholic defeated Wood River, Kearney swept Columbus, Northwest downed North Platte and Silver Lake swept Red Cloud.

Hastings High finished fourth yesterday in the Hastings Golf Invite with a score of 405. North Platte won the event with a 311. Kearney was second with a 358. York was third with a 373. Baylee Steel of North Platte was the medalist with a 70. Natalie Brandt of Hastings High was 11th with a 94.

ROYALS> Miguel Cabera hit a homer and a double to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0 last night. The loss breaks a six game winning streak for the Royals. Jakob Junis started in place of Danny Duffy, who missed the teams flight to Detroit. Junis gave up five runs and seven hits over 2 1/3 innings. The same two teams play at 6:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> The Denver Nuggets have advanced to the Western Conference Finals after beating the Los Angeles Clippers 104-89 in game seven of their series. Denver will move on to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the next round. In the other game, Miami got by Boston 117-114 in the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, the New York Islanders beat Tampa Bay 2-1. The Lighting still lead the series 3-2.