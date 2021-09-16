Local Sports 9-16-2021

With tipoff to the season opener two months away, a limited number of season tickets for the 2021-2022 Nebraska men’s basketball season are on sale now. Tickets start at $168 for the 21-game home schedule that includes Big Ten matchups with Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa and Indiana. The non conference schedule features games against Creighton and Kansas State, as well as the charity exhibition game against Colorado. The season begins on October 27th, as the Huskers host Peru State in an exhibition game. Tickets can be purchased at the Husker Ticket Office or at Huskers.com.

The Nebraska wrestling team will face a challenging 2021-2022 schedule that features eight of the top 25 finishers from last season’s NCAA Championships. The Huskers will start the season with the Husker Duals against Nebraska-Kearney and Chadron State on Thursday November 11th. Nebraska will have other home duals against North Carolina, South Dakota State, Purdue, Michigan, Illinois and Iowa. The Big Ten Championships will be held in Lincoln on March 5th and 6th. The NCAA Championships will be held March 17th through the 19th in Detroit Michigan.

The Hastings College volleyball team lost to number one ranked Midland last night in Fremont, 20-25, 22-25, 17-25. Emily Krolikowski led the way with 11 kills. The Broncos are now 11-5, 2-2 in the conference. They’ll play host to 19th ranked Concordia on Saturday. First serve will be at 3:00pm at Lynn Farrell Arena.

Northwestern, Morningside and Dordt are ranked in the first NAIA Football Coaches Top 25 Poll of the season. Northwestern is second, Morningside is third and Dordt is number 19. Defending National Champion Lindsey Wilson of Kentucky is ranked number one. Meanwhile, Morningside is ranked number 21 in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Poll.

ROYALS> Matt Olson hit a two run homer and Josh Harrison drove in three runs as the Oakland A’s beat the Kansas City Royals 12-10 last night. The same two teams will play at 1:10pm this afternoon. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri-Cities.

NFL> Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a broken foot in practice yesterday and will be out for six to eight weeks. It is a giant blow to a defense that did not generate a sack in Week 1 against Tampa Bay and could be without its second best pass rusher Randy Gregory for its game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Gregory is working his way through COVID-19 protocols.

In the NFL tonight, the New York Giants play at Washington. Kickoff is at 7:20pm. Pre-game show is at 6:30pm on ESPN Tri-Cities.