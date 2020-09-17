Local Sports 9-17-2020

Nebraska football is back. The Big Ten Conference has announced it will play football this fall beginning the weekend of October 23rd and 24th. The decision comes more than a month after the Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, new protocols will include daily testing of all players and staff and each school is to appoint a chief infection officer to oversee testing. No fans will be allowed in the stands, however the conference is working on a plan to allow the families of players and staff to attend.

The lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players against the Big Ten Conference has been dismissed. The players’ lawsuit sought a reversal from the league on its decision to postpone the football season. The lawsuit claimed the decision harmed their career development opportunities and had a direct and significant impact on businesses in Lancaster County and the greater Nebraska area.

The 2020-2021 men’s and women’s college basketball season can start on November 25th after a vote by the NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday. The Council said no exhibition games or scrimmages can be held before that date. Full preseason practices can begin October 14th, with 30 practices permitted over the 42 days before the start of the season.

The father of Husker head football coach Scott Frost has died. Larry Frost played for Bob Devaney in the 1960’s. As a high school athlete at Malcolm, Frost would eventually score 121 touchdowns, including nine in one game. He was a 2019 inductee to the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. He and his wife Carol coached at several schools around the state, including Wood River in the early 90’s.

The Hastings College volleyball team beat Midland in five sets last night at Lynn Farrell Arena. The scores were 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 15-6. Lucy Skoch had a career high 18 kills for the Broncos. Emily Krolikowski had a career high 17 kills. Hastings is now 3-1 on the season, 2-0 in the conference. They’ll play at Concordia on Saturday.

In high school softball yesterday, Central City beat Minden 5-0 and Papillion-Lavista South rolled past Grand Island 8-3. Today, Adams Central plays Hastings High and St. Cecilia will face Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan-Friend and Polk County in a triangular.

ROYALS> Brady Singer allowed two hits over six innings as the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 4-0 last night. Kansas City will open a series at Milwaukee on Friday.

WOLVERINES> Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is opting out of the season and will seek a transfer. McCaffrey had been competing for the starting job with Joe Milton and Cade McNamara, but reportely fell behind in that competition. McCaffrey will have two years of eligibility remaining. He played in six games in 2018 and seven games in 2019, mainly as a backup. Over two seasons at Michigan, he had 242 yards passing with three touchdowns and 166 yards rushing with two touchdowns.

PLAYOFFS> There were no playoff games last night in the NBA or the NHL. Tonight, Miami will play Boston in the second game of the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA. Miami is up one game to none. On the ice in the NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay will battle the New York Islanders. The Lighting lead the Eastern Conference final series 3-2.