Local Sports 9-17-2021

The Nebraska football team will play at 3rd ranked Oklahoma tomorrow. This will be the 87th meeting between the two schools, but the first since 2010. The Sooners are averaging 527 yards per game on offense and giving up 287 yards per game on defense. They’re led by quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has completed 77 percent of his passes with six touchdowns. The two teams will play again in 2022 in Lincoln. Another home-and –home series is scheduled for 2029 and 2030. Kickoff will be at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska volleyball team will be looking to break a two match losing streak when they play host to 5th ranked Louisville tomorrow at the Devaney Center. The Huskers dropped a match to Utah last Saturday before losing to Stanford on Tuesday. First serve will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team will open Big Ten Conference play on Sunday with a home match against Purdue. Kickoff will be at 1:05pm.

The Hastings College football team will battle Jamestown in their Homecoming game tomorrow at Lloyd Wilson Field. The Broncos have not won a homecoming game since 2017 when they beat Concordia 38-18. Last year, Doane spoiled the festivities with a 52-37 win. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game coverage begins at noon on KHAS Radio 1230AM, 104.1FM, and hastingslink.com.

The Hastings College volleyball team will host 19th ranked Concordia tomorrow at 3:00pm at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Hastings College soccer teams will host Dakota Wesleyan at 5:30pm and 8:00pm.

The UNK sports teams will also be busy this weekend. The football team will host Washburn beginning at 1:00pm tomorrow at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. The volleyball team will play Emporia State tonight and Washburn tomorrow. The soccer team will play Washburn today and will travel to Fort Hays State on Sunday.

In high school football on the radio tonight, Alliance will play at Hastings High on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM. Cozad is at Adams Central on ESPN Tri-Cities 1550AM and 92.7FM. Blue Hill is at Lawrence Nelson on The Breeze 94.5. Amherst is at Arcadia Loup City on Power 99 and Ogallala is at Kearney Catholic on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460AM and 92.1FM. All games can also be heard at platteriverpreps.com.

Hastings St. Cecilia is at Centura

In high school softball last night, Hastings High beat Adams Central 10-0. Sammy Schmidt had three hits for the Tigers. The Patriots were held to just two hits in the game. Faith Molina was the winning pitcher. Hastings is now 16-1. Adams Central falls to 13-7 St. Cecilia beat Polk County 12-2 and Fillmore Central/Exeter Milligan/Friend 14-1. Shaye Butler had three hits and four RBI’s in the first game. Jordan Head gave up just two hits in the second game. St. Cecilia is now 15-6.

Kearney Catholic beat Twin River 14-4 but lost to Aquinas Catholic 7-6 yesterday, Aurora beat Central City 13-5 and Northwest rolled past Cozad 11-1.

In high school volleyball, Adams Central beat Doniphan/Trumbull 25-14, 25-19, 25-10, The Patriots are now 7-4. The other winners included Giltner, Grand Island, Kenesaw beat Deshler and Franklin, Sutton defeated Centennial and Shelby/Rising City and Shelton beat Lawrence Nelson.

The Tri City Storm defeated the Omaha Lancers 4-2 last night in an exhibition game. The Storm will play Omaha again tonight at the Viaero Center in the final game of the pre season schedule. The puck will drop at 7:05pm.

ROYALS> Salvador Perez tied Johnny Bench’s record for homers in a season by a catcher with his 45th, but the Oakland A’s beat Kansas City 7-2 last night. Perez hit a two run homer in the first inning, matching Bench’s total from 1970.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Dustin Hopkins hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired to give Washington a 30-29 victory over the New York Giants. Hopkins had initially missed a 48 yard field goal, but the Giants were penalized for being offside.