Local Sports 9-18-2020

Griffin Everitt’s two run double broke a 3-3 tie, as the Red team posted a 6-3 win over the Black team in Nebraska’s first scrimmage of the fall. Husker pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts during the six inning scrimmage, including four apiece from Cam Wynne and Cade Povich during two inning stints.

The Hastings College football team will play at Concordia tomorrow. The Broncos opened the season with a 45-7 win over Dakota Wesleyan. Concordia beat Doane 24-7. The two teams have split their last ten games in the series with Concordia winning last year 44-0. That was the largest point differential in the 52 year history of the series. Kickoff will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:00pm. In the other games Morningside is at Midland, Doane plays host to Briar Cliff and Dakota Wesleyan is at Northwestern.

The Hastings College volleyball team will also play at Concordia tomorrow. The Broncos are 3-1 on the season, 2-0 in the conference. The soccer teams will play at Dakota Wesleyan.

In high school football last night, Wilcox-Hildreth got by Wallace 24-22 and Spalding Academy rolled past Deshler 53-6. Tonight, Adams Central will play at Cozad, Hastings High is at Alliance and St. Cecilia plays host to Centura.

The Nebraska School Activities Association has voted 7-1 to expand the Class A State Football Playoffs. Due to complications caused by COVID 19, the Class A field will now include all 24 teams eligible for the playoffs, which excludes the seven Omaha Public Schools teams that aren’t playing football this fall. The first round of the playoffs will now begin in Week 9 with the top eight seeds getting a bye.

The Hastings High softball team scored 10 runs in the sixth inning and went on to beat Adams Central 18-6 last night. Sammy Schmidt had three hits and two RBI’s for the Tigers. Faith Molina was the winning pitcher. She went five innings and gave up only four hits. Molina struck out two and walked three. The Tigers are now 15-1. The Patriots fall to 14-6.

Allison Stritt threw a no hitter yesterday to lead the St. Cecilia softball team to an 8-0 win over Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan-Friend. The Hawkettes also beat Polk County 14-0. St. Cecilia is now 14-6.

In some other games, Grand Island Central Catholic beat Twin River 13-5, Kearney shut out Columbus 5-0 and Kearney Catholic got by McCook 7-4.

In volleyball, Adams Central beat Doniphan/Trumbull 25-17, 25-17, 25-20. The Patriots are now 7-3. Hastings High swept Holdrege 25-11, 25-19, 25-18. The Tigers are now 6-6.

In some other games, Centennial beat Shelby/Rising City and Sutton while Sutton defeated Shelby/Rising City. Giltner defeated Palmer, Kearney swept Grand Island and McCool Junction defeated Harvard.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals open a weekend series with the Milwaukee Brewers tonight. The Royals are 21-29 on the season. First pitch will be at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

MLB> The New York Yankees hit five home runs in one inning last night for the first time in franchise history in their 10-7 win over Toronto. The five homers in the fourth inning also tied a Major League record. The Yankees have now won eight in a row.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Cleveland got by Cincinnati 35-30. The Browns are now 1-1. The Bengals fall to 0-2.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Miami beat Boston 106-101. The Heat now lead the Eastern Conference finals 2-0. The first game of the Western Conference finals will be played tonight as the Denver Nuggets battle the Los Angeles Lakers.

NHL> The first game of the Stanley Cup will be played tomorrow night as the Dallas Stars play the Tampa Bay Lightning.