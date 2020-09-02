Local Sports 9-2-2020

President Donald Trump had a conversation yesterday with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren urging him to change course and play this fall. Big Ten Presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 last month to postpone the fall football season. Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is on a Big Ten subcommittee that is considering scheduling models as part of the broader return to competition effort. He says there no truth to the rumor that the Big Ten is eyeing a return on October 10th. Moos says the earliest the committee has considered so far this season would be a start around Thanksgiving. He says multiple models would begin after January 1st.

The Adams Central volleyball team won a pair of games at their own triangular yesterday. The Patriots beat Hastings High 25-15, 25-20 and Seward 25-23, 25-15. Seward beat Hastings High in the other game 25-21, 22-25, 25-14. Adams Central is now 3-0 on the season. Hastings High falls to 1-5.

At the Sandy Creek Triangular, Bruning Davenport Shickley beat Sandy Creek and Sutton while Sutton defeated Sandy Creek. At the Arcadia/Loup City Triangular, Centura beat Arcadia/Loup City and Doniphan/Trumbull while Doniphan/Trumbull defeated Arcadia/Loup City. In some other games, Grand Island Central Catholic swept Blue Hill, Lawrence Nelson swept Palmer and Minden beat Chase County and McCook.

In high school softball, Hastings High beat York 12-6. Sophie Cerveny had three hits for the Tigers. Faith Molina was the winning pitcher. Hastings is now 8-0 and will play a doubleheader at North Platte on Thursday. Adams Central shut out Holdrege 9-0. The Patriots are now 7-5 and will host Cozad and Minden on Thursday. St. Cecilia beat Centura/Central Valley 6-1. The Hawkettes are now 7-3 and will play in the Fairbury Tournament on Saturday.

In some other games, Aurora shut out Centennial 17-0, Grand Island Central Catholic blanked Minden 20-0, Kearney Catholic beat Minden and Grand Island Central Catholic. The Stars beat the Whippets 17-7 and the Crusaders 6-5. Lincoln Southwest shut out Grand Island 7-0 and North Platte Got by Lexington 13-11.

ROYALS> Cleveland hammered out 17 hits last night to beat the Kansas City Royals 10-1. Zach Plesac worked six solid innings for the Indians. He allowed one run and four hits, striking out six and walking none. The same two teams will play tonight at 7:05pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Boston beat Toronto 102-99. The Celtics now lead the series 2-0. Denver took care of Utah 80-78. The Nuggets win that series 4-3.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Philadelphia got by New York 4-3. The Rangers still lead the series 3-2. Vancouver edged Las Vegas 2-1. The Golden Knights lead the series 3-2.