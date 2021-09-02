Local Sports 9-2-2021

Fans will get their first chance to see the 2021-2022 Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball teams on Friday October 1st, with the return of Opening Night with Husker Hoops at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The event, which is free to the public, will feature introductions of both teams, remarks from head coaches Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams, a scrimmage by the Husker men and more. The event will begin at 7:30pm with the doors opening at 6:30pm. The night’s festivities will be highlighted by a post scrimmage concert by Chicago based rapper G Herbo.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team will host Nebraska-Omaha tonight. The Huskers are 3-1 on the season. Game time will be at 7:05pm.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team beat Bellevue University 1-0 last night at Lloyd Wilson Field. The Broncos are now 1-1 on the season and will host Mid America Nazarene on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 5:30pm.

The Hastings College volleyball team is now 9-0 on the season after sweeping Doane in the conference opener last night at Lynn Farrell Arena. The scores were 26-24, 25-23, 25-21. Emily Krolikowski had 15 kills for the Broncos. Hastings will play in the Labor Day Classic in North Sioux City, South Dakota this weekend.

The 115th football season in Nebraska-Kearney history kicks off tonight as the Lopers host Missouri Southern State at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. UNK leads the all time series 11-7 and has taken three straight over the Lions. This will be the third time in four years the two teams have met on opening night, with the Lopers winning 45-0 in 2018 and 39-27 in 2019. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s soccer team begins their season today at the NSC Classic in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The Lopers will play Minnesota State-Moorhead. Kickoff will be at 4:30pm.

The city of Hastings held a celebration last night for the Hastings Little Leaguers, who went 2-2 at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. After a brief parade in downtown Hastings, fans gathered at Duncan Field for a reception and autograph session. Among the guests were Hastings College Athletic Director BJ Pumroy, who presented each player with a 21-thousand dollar scholarship to attend Hastings College when they graduate. Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte presented each player with a “key to the city” and Nebraska governor Pete Rickets, in a recorded message, made each player an admiral for the State of Nebraska. Dave Arkfeld of the Nebraska Little League was also on hand.

In high school volleyball tonight, Adams Central will play in the Gibbon Triangular with Ravenna, Hastings High is at McCook and St. Cecilia will host Grand Island Central Catholic. In high school softball, Hastings High will host North Platte in a doubleheader at the Smith Complex.

ROYALS> Austin Hedges popped an RBI single to left field for the tiebreaking run in the 11th inning and Cleveland went on to beat Kansas City 5-3. The same two teams play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show is at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.