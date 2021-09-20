Local Sports 9-20-2021

Alabama is still ranked number one in the latest AP College Football Poll. The Crimson Tide are 3-0 on the season after Saturday’s 31-29 win over Florida. Georgia is second followed by Oregon, Oklahoma and Iowa. Rounding out the top ten are Penn State, Texas A & M, Cincinnati, Clemson and Ohio State. Wisconsin is 18th, Michigan is 19th and Michigan State is 20th. Nebraska will play the Spartans on Saturday beginning at 6:00pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:00pm on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska football team is now 2-2 on the season after Saturday’s 23-16 loss to Oklahoma. The Huskers held a high powered Oklahoma offense in check most of the day, limiting the Sooners to 408 yards of total offense, including 214 through the air. The Huskers nearly matched the Sooners effort with 384 yards of total offense, including 289 through the air. Nebraska had their chances. They missed a pair of field goals and had an extra point blocked. JoJo Domann led the “Blackshirts” with 12 tackles. Adrian Martinez completed 19 of 25 passes, but was sacked five times.

The Nebraska volleyball team lost their third straight match, losing to Louisville in three games on Saturday. The scores were 17-25, 20-25, 18-25. Whitney Lauenstein led the Huskers with nine kills. It’s the first time the Huskers have been swept at home since October 5, 2019 against Wisconsin. Nebraska is now 6-3 on the season and will play at Northwestern on Wednesday.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team fell to Purdue 3-1 yesterday in Lincoln. The Huskers are now 4-5 on the season, 0-1 in the Big Ten. They’ll play at Maryland on Thursday.

The Hastings College football team coughed up a 28-10 fourth quarter lead on Saturday and fell to Jamestown 32-28 at Lloyd Wilson Field. The Jimmies scored 22 unanswered points in the final 4:46 of the game to claim the victory. The game winner came on an 80 yard touchdown pass to Micah Madyun with :42 second to play. John Zamora completed 23 of 31 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Tyree Nesmith rushed for 95 yards. Tydus Clay led the defense with seven tackles and a sack. Hastings is now 0-3 on the season and will play at Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday.

The Hastings College volleyball team was swept by Concordia on Saturday, 19-25, 22-25, 15-25. Emily Krolikowski led the way with 11 kills. The Broncos are now 11-6, 2-3 in the conference. They’ll play at Nebraska-Kearney tonight in an exhibition match. First serve will be at 5:30pm.

The Hastings College soccer teams beat Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday. The women won 7-0 while the men beat the Tigers 3-0. Hastings plays at Jamestown on Wednesday.

Redshirt junior quarterback TJ Davis ran for an eight yard touchdown with 57 seconds left and redshirt junior safety Darius Swanson picked off a pass soon after that to help Nebraska-Kearney down Washburn 28-24 on Saturday. The Lopers are now 3-0 for the first time since 2011. They’ll play at Central Missouri this weekend.

The top ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team lost to 3rd ranked Washburn in four sets on Saturday. The scores were 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 16-25.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s soccer team lost to Fort Hays State 3-0 yesterday. The Lopers are now 1-5 and will play at Emporia State and Washburn this weekend.

ROYALS> Seattle beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 yesterday. The Royals will play a doubleheader with Cleveland today. We’ll have the second game on The Breeze 94.5 beginning approximately at 6:30pm.

NFL> Baltimore beat the Kansas City Chiefs 36-35 last night when Kansas City fumbled the ball in the final seconds while setting up a potential game winning field goal. The Ravens then converted on a crucial fourth down play to lock up the win.

In other action yesterday, Denver improved to 2-0 on the season with a 23-13 win over Jacksonville. Tonight, it’s Detroit at Green Bay. Kickoff will be at 7:15pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on ESPN Tri-Cities.