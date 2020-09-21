Local Sports 9-21-2020

The Nebraska football team will open the season on October 24th at Ohio State. The Big Ten Conference announced the 2020 schedules over the weekend. The Huskers will play their first home game on October 31st against Wisconsin. Nebraska will have other home games against Penn State, Illinois and Minnesota. The other road games are at Northwestern, Iowa and Purdue. All Big Ten teams will play a ninth game on the weekend of December 19th against a crossover opponent to be determined. The October 24th start date is the latest kickoff to a Nebraska football season since 1892.

Jonah Weyand scored on a ten yard run in overtime to give Concordia a 34-28 victory over Hastings College on Saturday in Seward. Weyand rushed for 177 yards and five touchdowns for the Bulldogs. The Broncos had a 21-14 lead with just over seven minutes to play in the game, but Concordia scored two touchdowns in 1 minute and 15 seconds to erase the lead. Keiotey Stenhouse had six receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Broncos. Tydus Clay led the defense with 13 tackles. Hastings finished with 371 total yards compared to 395 for Concordia. Hastings is now 1-1 on the season and will host Doane on Saturday.

Concordia also beat the Hastings College volleyball team on Saturday. The scores were 25-21, 25-21, 25-19. Marlee Taylor and Lucy Skoch had eight kills apiece for the Broncos. Hastings is now 3-2, 2-1 in the conference. They’ll play Doane on Wednesday at Lynn Farrell Arena.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team beat Dakota Wesleyan 2-1 on Saturday in Mitchell, South Dakota. The women lost to the Tigers 3-2. Hastings will play Mount Marty tonight at Lloyd Wilson Field.

The Hastings High softball team went 3-0 in the Hastings Invite on Saturday. The Tigers beat Platteview, Norris and top ranked Omaha Skutt. Hastings is now 18-1 on the season.

The Hastings High volleyball team went 2-1 in the Central City Invite. The Tigers lost to Adams Central but beat Central City and Nebraska Christian. Hastings is now 8-7.

The Adams Central volleyball team went 3-0 in the Central City Invite. The Patriots beat Holdrege, Hastings and Lexington. Adams Central is now 10-3.

The St. Cecilia volleyball team went 4-0 in the Milford Invite. The Hawkettes beat Milford, Sutton, Raymond Central and Wilber Clatonia. St. Cecilia is now 10-3.

ROYALS> Daniel Vogelbach belted a pair of homers and drove in all five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 yesterday. The Brewers claimed Vogelbach off of waivers earlier this month. Kansas City is now 21-32 on the season. The Royals will play St. Louis tonight beginning at 7:05pm in Kansas City. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> Anthony Davis hit a three pointer at the buzzer to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 105-103 win over the Denver Nuggets in the second game of the Western Conference finals yesterday. The Lakers now lead the series 2-0.

Miami leads Boston 2-1 in the Eastern Conference finals. Game four is on Wednesday.

NHL> The Stanley Cup finals continue tonight as Dallas will play Tampa Bay. The Stars won the first game of the series 4-1 on Saturday. .