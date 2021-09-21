Local Sports 9-21-2021

Nebraska has dropped six spots to number 12 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll. The Huskers have dropped three matches in a row and are 6-3 on the season. Texas is ranked number one followed by Wisconsin, Ohio State, Pittsburgh and Louisville. Washington is sixth, Kentucky and Purdue are tied for seventh, Minnesota is ninth and Baylor is tenth. Penn State is 20th. Creighton is up one spot to number 16. Nebraska will open Big Ten Conference play tomorrow at Northwestern. First serve will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 7:30pm.

After one week at number one, the Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team has dropped three spots to number 4in the latest AVCA Division II poll. The Lopers lost a four set match to Washburn on Saturday. The Ichobods take over at number one. Wayne State is number eight.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team hit .308 and got kills from seven different players to sweep Hastings College last night at the Health and Sports Center. The scores were 25-19, 25-21, 25-13. Anna Squiers had 13 kills for the Lopers. Sydney Mullin and Emily Kroilikowski had ten kills apiece for the Broncos. UNK improves to 10-1 on the season. Hastings College remains at 11-6 as this was an exhibition match per NAIA rules. The Broncos will play at Doane on Wednesday.

Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin Jr. is out indefinitely and possibly for the season, with a knee injury he sustained in the loss at Oklahoma. Ervin started the games against Illinois and Fordham and was the backup to Markese Stepp against Buffalo and to Rahmir Johnson against Oklahoma. He has 37 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Lindsay Thiele fired the best two rounds of her Nebraska career to close the first 36 holes atop the leader board at the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas. Thiele had rounds of 70 and 71 yesterday and has a one shot lead entering today’s final round. Nebraska has a nine shot lead over Kansas State for the team championship.

In high school softball action last night, Hastings St. Cecilia beat Kearney Catholic 9-8. Jordan Head was the winning pitcher. She threw four innings of relief and gave up three runs and six hits. Head struck out two and walked two. Olivia Kvols had two RBI’s for the Hawkettes. St. Cecilia is now 16-6 and will play in the Minden Triangular today with Gothenburg. In other action, Adams Central will play at Northwest and Hastings High is at Lexington, One other game last night, Northwest shut out York 10-0.

In high school volleyball tonight, St. Paul will play at Adams Central, Doniphan/Trumbull is at St. Cecilia and Hastings High will host a triangular with Crete and Gothenburg.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals swept a doubleheader from Cleveland yesterday, 7-2 and 4-2. The same two teams will play at 5:10pm this afternoon. We’ll have the action on The Breeze 94.5.

NFL> In the NFL game last night, Green Bay beat Detroit 35-17. Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns. Davonte Adams caught eight passes for 121 yards. The Packers are now 1-1. The Lions are 0-2.